Chanel puts heritage on the runway by buying world's oldest shirtmaker, Charvet

French luxury house Chanel announced on Thursday that it has purchased Charvet, the world's oldest shirtmaker.

Founded by Joseph-Christophe Charvet in 1838, the brand is widely regarded as the world’s first specialist shirtmaker. While the storefront is in Paris's famed Place Vendome, the Charvet atelier is in Saint-Gaultier in central France.

A maker of bespoke and ready-to-wear shirts, Charvet has a legacy of dressing important figures of the day, including Charles Baudelaire, Marcel Proust, Winston Churchill, Jean Cocteau, John F Kennedy, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and David Beckham.

Matthieu Blazy's spring/summer 2026 collection mixed shirts made by Charvet with deeply feminine skirts. Photo: Chanel Info

Charvet found renewed attention among a younger fashion audience when Chanel's new creative director Matthieu Blazy tasked it with making shirts for his spring/summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection, which was shown last October. He paired the male-coded shirts with fluid, deeply feminine skirts.

This mixing of masculine and feminine codes is central to Chanel's DNA, rooted in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel's habit of borrowing elements from menswear, including pieces worn by her partner, Boy Capel.

While common today, dressing in men's clothes was considered scandalous in the early 1900s, which helped secure a woman's reputation for daring and fearless style.

The purchase brings Charvet under the wider Chanel umbrella, which includes full or partial stakes in companies such as sewing company Confection de Sully, luxury garment manufacturers Marque & Mod and JY BH, leather good manufacturer Maroquinerie de Champagne and Grey Mer shoemaker.

Following from the October 2025 show, Chanel bought Charvet in July 2026. Photo: Chanel Info

Chanel has also been quietly investing in small specialist ateliers that create the buttons, feathers and embroideries needed in haute couture. Starting with button maker Desrues in 1985, then-creative director Lagerfeld recognised that many of these independent houses faced an uncertain future in an increasingly industrial age.

Today, Chanel owns 11 such ateliers, brought together under the banner of 19M at a dedicated headquarters in the suburbs of Paris, while continuing to allow them to work with other couture houses.

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel’s fashion division and Chanel SAS, said the partnership holds special significance for the brand. “We share the same approach to craftsmanship: exacting standards, respect and the conviction that these skills truly flourish only when they are part of a lasting legacy.

“At Chanel, we have always considered it our responsibility to support, preserve and perpetuate these rare artisanal skills, which embody both exceptional mastery and an essential part of our cultural heritage,” he said.

Jean-Claude Colban, managing director of Charvet, explained how the project represents the joining of two companies with similar standards for excellence.

“This relationship has developed quite naturally, marked by open and collaborative exchanges, and rooted in common values: the passing down of savoir-faire, the respect for craftsmanship and the meticulous attention to quality down to the very last detail,” he said.

Now under Chanel's guardianship, Charvet's future as a high-end, dedicated shirtmaker appears secure. Small ateliers such as this are vital if high fashion is to maintain its reputation for excellence, as generations of skill and experience simply cannot be replicated by machine. Ideas can – and are – copied, but finish, cut and quality remain the points of difference between luxury fashion and the high street.

In securing Charvet's future, Chanel is helping preserve an industry that relies on producing in smaller numbers for a privileged few. And, by bringing the shirtmaker on to its runway, the fashion house has also introduced one of France's oldest heritage brands to a new generation of customers.