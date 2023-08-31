V&A Museum to stage UK's first exhibition about Coco Chanel

London's Victoria & Albert Museum will host the UK's first exhibition dedicated to the life and influence of Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel.

Titled "Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto", it will run from September 16 to February 25 and chart the designer's remarkable six-decade career, from her first millinery boutique in 1910, to her final Paris collection in 1971.

Told through 200 of her designs, many of which are being brought together for the first time, it will track the evolution of how her personal style established the house of Chanel. There will also be accessories, jewellery and perfumes on display.

Coco Chanel at her suite at The Ritz in Paris, 1937. Photo: Roger Schall Collection

Innately stylish, Chanel designed primarily for herself and the demands of her own active lifestyle, and she created clothes that were almost revolutionary for the freedom and comfort they offered.

Devoted to the notion of freeing women from the tyranny of corsetry she witnessed growing up, Chanel made clothes that were as comfortable as they were chic. She cut her skirts so they would not ride up, and weighted the hem of her jackets to ensure they hung correctly.

Most importantly, she created her jackets and dresses around the fit of the armhole and was notorious for pulling clothes apart repeatedly to ensure the perfect fit. Far from being an act of petulance by a spoilt diva, she was driven to create a new language of clothing to allow women to live the life they wanted to.

First shown at Paris's Palais Galliera, the exhibition has been reimagined for London. It will include pieces from the V&A's own archive that will appear alongside items from the original collection, as well as pieces from the private historical archive of Patrimoine de Chanel.

Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, photographed at work in 1937 by Roger Schall. The designer died on January 10, 1971. Photo: Chanel

Included in the show is one of the oldest known surviving Chanel looks, dated 1916, and the original costumes she created for the Ballets Russes production in 1924. There will also be bespoke looks created for Hollywood actresses Marlene Dietrich and Lauren Bacall.

“As one of the most successful fashion houses in existence, Chanel owes much to the templates first laid down by its founder Gabrielle Chanel, over a century ago," said Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Chanel and the Palais Galliera on this exhibition, which provides us with the opportunity to explore the origins and elements of this enduring style and to display little-known historic Chanel garments from the V&A collection.”

Divided into 10 sections, one of them is called The Emergence of a Style, and examines how she created a signature style in the 1920s and 1930s, while The Invisible Accessory looks at the impact of her debut perfume No 5, which became the world’s best-selling fragrance.

Read More Chanel to open a diner in Brooklyn, New York

Luxury and Line examines how she paid special attention to proportions and materials to introduce refinement into every piece she created, while Return to Fashion explains how Chanel came out of retirement in 1954, at the age of 71, to counter the restrictive fashion being championed by Christian Dior among others.

Speaking of the new show, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel SAS and of Chanel Fashion, explained: “We are happy and honoured that the first exhibition dedicated to Gabrielle Chanel to be held in the UK will be presented at the V&A, one of the most prestigious museums in the world.

"Gabrielle Chanel was a legend in her own lifetime. This exhibition will analyse her contribution to fashion and her radical vision of a style that created modernity and reflected the aspirations of women and the evolution of their place in society."