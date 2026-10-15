Riyadh Fashion Week postponed to next year in latest Saudi event shake-up

Riyadh Fashion Week has been postponed until next year, organisers said late on Wednesday, a day before the event was scheduled to begin in the Saudi capital.

The fourth iteration of the annual fashion event was to run from October 15 to 20, bringing together local and international designers for six days of runway shows and industry meetings.

The changes come amid heightened regional tension and Saudi security concerns, although organisers of Riyadh Fashion Week have not publicly linked their decision to the situation.

The decision is the latest in a series of changes to Saudi Arabia's cultural and entertainment calendar, after the postponement of the Red Sea International Film Festival and the cancellation of this year's Soundstorm music festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, originally scheduled to take place in Jeddah from December 3 to 12, has been pushed back to the last quarter of 2027. Organisers said the decision followed a review of the event's timing and logistical requirements, but did not give a more specific reason.

Meanwhile, the Joy Awards, which are usually held in January and have attracted leading Arab and international stars to Riyadh, are reportedly set to be scrapped in 2027 amid a broader reassessment of spending on major entertainment events.

The General Entertainment Authority and MBC Group, organisers of the ceremony, have yet to officially confirm the move.

First held in 2023, Riyadh Fashion Week was launched as part of efforts by the Saudi Fashion Commission to promote the kingdom's growing fashion industry and provide a platform for local designers to reach international audiences.

A look by Atelier Hekayat at Riyadh Fashion Week 2025. Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week Show caption: A look by Atelier Hekayat at Riyadh Fashion Week 2025. Photo…

The event has since grown in prominence, attracting major international labels alongside established and emerging Saudi talent.

Last year's edition featured British fashion house Vivienne Westwood, which opened the event, while Stella McCartney made her Saudi debut with a runway show that brought the week to a close.

The programme also highlighted regional designers, reflecting the event's ambition to establish Riyadh as a destination on the international fashion calendar.

Organisers have yet to announce the dates or programme for the 2027 edition.