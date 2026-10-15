  • Singapore confirms container ship sank after Strait of Hormuz strike
  • US releases footage of destruction of Iran-affiliated dhow
  • One injured by shrapnel from intercepted Houthi ballistic missile in Riyadh
  • Netanyahu says attack on Iran ‘not convenient’ before Israeli elections
  • IMF warns Saudi attacks could have global economic repercussions
Updated: October 15, 2026, 3:38 AM