Vivienne Westwood to make Middle East debut at Riyadh Fashion Week

Vivienne Westwood will make its Middle East debut at Riyadh Fashion Week 2025, opening the event on October 16 with a runway show that melds British fashion heritage with Saudi craftsmanship.

The venue, a palm grove in Riyadh, was selected as a nod to the palm tree’s role as a national symbol of life and resilience. Against this backdrop, the brand will unveil a capsule collection of gowns embroidered by Saudi artisans, made in collaboration with Art of Heritage. The designs will be shown alongside pieces from Westwood’s spring 2026 line and archival looks.

Carlo D’Amario, chief executive of Vivienne Westwood, said the partnership reflects the house’s interest in connecting global fashion with local traditions. “We are working on a special collection of embroidered gowns, a result of the union of the expertise of our couture team and the craftsmanship of local artisans – a concrete way to promote local traditions through an international perspective,” he told WWD.com.

Embroidered pieces by Art of Heritage have been showcased at London Modest Fashion Week. The foundation celebrates Saudi heritage and its embroidery. Photo: Nimz Chana

For Princess Nourah bint Mohammed Al Faisal, chief executive of Art of Heritage, the collaboration is about more than just clothing. “Heritage is not a relic of the past, but a living force that shapes how we see ourselves and how we imagine the future,” she says. “Collaborating with the house of Vivienne Westwood on this collection is especially meaningful, as it shows how Saudi craftsmanship can speak to the world with authenticity and creativity.”

Riyadh Fashion Week returns for the third time, running from October 16 to 21 across venues such as Bedrock, Al Mamlaka and Jax. More than 30 designers will take part, with Saudi names including Tima Abid, Atelier Hekayat, Abadia, Hindamme and 1886, sharing the stage with international houses.

Since its launch in 2023, the event has grown thanks to support from the Fashion Commission under the Ministry of Culture. Riyadh Fashion Week also aims to nurture the country’s design ecosystem, attract global attention and give a platform to emerging talent.

"It is more than fashion. It is about building bridges between histories, identities and creative worlds. Most importantly, it is an opportunity for Saudi artisans to share our story with clarity, beauty and confidence," adds Princess Nourah.