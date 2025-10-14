Mushroom skin bag and Riyadh Fashion Week debut: Stella McCartney raises style stakes

Stella McCartney will present her first show in Saudi Arabia, closing out this year's Riyadh Fashion Week, taking place from October 16 to 21.

Made up of about 30 presentations and runway shows, the event includes not only Saudi fashion names, but also international designers and, as such, keeps a keen eye on the global fashion market.

McCartney, who is famous for shunning animal-based products and materials, will curate a collection that mixes recent pieces with archival looks.

Although this is McCartney's first show in the kingdom, she has been creating Ramadan collections since 2022, meaning she is already well-versed in what Saudi clients demand of their wardrobes.

The Riyadh show coincides with the British designer's latest campaign, starring actress Eva Mendes as the face of the autumn/winter 2025 Ryder bag. Made from mycelium, the network of filaments contained within fungi such as mushrooms, the bag offers a stylish and sustainable alternative to snakeskin.

Eva Mendes with the Ryder bag, made from mycelium-based 'snakeskin'. Photo: Stella McCartney / Instagram

Burak Cakmak, chief executive of the Saudi Fashion Commission, described McCartney's participation as a “milestone for Saudi Arabia’s creative evolution”.

Riyadh Fashion Week also recently announced British label Vivienne Westwood will make its debut at the event, kicking things off with a collection made in collaboration with Art of Heritage.

Founded by Princess Nourah bint Mohammed Al Faisal, Art of Heritage is the kingdom's largest collection of traditional clothes, jewellery and artefacts, and was established to preserve the nation's aesthetic history. The collaboration has set the tone for a week that celebrates both heritage and innovation in fashion.

The involvement of Westwood and McCartney – both labels known for putting sustainability and ethical practices at the heart of everything they do – helps to highlight the event's ambitious plans to be future-facing while ensuring traditional skills are preserved.

Since launching in 2023, RFW has also worked to propel Saudi designers into the global spotlight by providing a high-profile, government-backed event to showcase their talent.

Hindamme and Lina Maliaki wore T-shirts that read "Saudi Arabia is the Future" at Riyadh Fashion Week 2024. Photo: Riyadh Fashion Week

This season features Saudi label Hindamme, known for its 2018 Driving Jacket. Created to mark the moment women were allowed to drive in the kingdom, the garment is now housed in the Victoria & Albert Museum’s permanent collection. In 2024, the brand teamed up with Lina Malaika on a T-shirt reading “Saudi Arabia is the Future”, which was presented on the runway by pop star Mishaal Tamer and model Taleedah Tamer, walking arm-in-arm.

Other ready-to-wear brands to look for include Leem, known for its fluid, stylish separates; the crisp tailoring of Mona Alshebil; Arwa Al Banawi's edgy eponymous brand; and the evening and occasion wear of Razan Alazzouni. Couture labels Atelier Hekayat and Tima Abid are also taking part.

The “Big Four” fashion weeks of New York, London, Milan and Paris continue to dominate the calendar. However, the participation of Westwood and McCartney is an important moment for Riyadh Fashion Week as it asserts its position. Riyadh, as well as Dubai are both credible additions to the fashion map, which is significant as the world begins to look beyond the stranglehold of the “Global north” at what other markets can offer that is new and exciting.

Marathon results Men: 1. Titus Ekiru(KEN) 2:06:13 2. Alphonce Simbu(TAN) 2:07:50 3. Reuben Kipyego(KEN) 2:08:25 4. Abel Kirui(KEN) 2:08:46 5. Felix Kemutai(KEN) 2:10:48 Women: 1. Judith Korir(KEN) 2:22:30 2. Eunice Chumba(BHR) 2:26:01 3. Immaculate Chemutai(UGA) 2:28:30 4. Abebech Bekele(ETH) 2:29:43 5. Aleksandra Morozova(RUS) 2:33:01

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

The specs Price, base: Dh228,000 / Dh232,000 (est)

Engine: 5.7-litre Hemi V8

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 395hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 552Nm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.5L / 100km

RESULTS 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Nashrah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Mutaqadim, Riccardo Iacopini, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Hameem, Jose Santiago, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner AF Almomayaz, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dalil Al Carrere, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Jayide Al Boraq, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

%E2%80%98White%20Elephant%E2%80%99 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jesse%20V%20Johnson%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Rooker%2C%20Bruce%20Willis%2C%20John%20Malkovich%2C%20Olga%20Kurylenko%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RACE SCHEDULE All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday, September 29

First practice: 7am - 8.30am

Second practice: 11am - 12.30pm Saturday, September 30

Qualifying: 1pm - 2pm Sunday, October 1

Race: 11am - 1pm

HEADLINE HERE I would recommend writing out the text in the body

And then copy into this box

It can be as long as you link

But I recommend you use the bullet point function (see red square)

Or try to keep the word count down

Be wary of other embeds lengthy fact boxes could crash into

That's about it

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Results 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,600m; Winner: RB Kings Bay, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: AF Ensito, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m; Winner: AF Sourouh, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 8.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m; Winner: Baaher, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 9pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Mootahady, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 9.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Dubai Canal, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Al Ain Cup – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Harrab, Bernardo Pinheiro, Majed Al Jahouri

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5