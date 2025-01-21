Melania Trump wore a boater hat to her husband Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. Bloomberg
Melania Trump’s hat and other style inspirations for Dubai World Cup

If you want to win by a head in the Style Stakes, choose a hat that will bring out your best

Sarah Maisey

April 03, 2025