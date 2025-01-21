Melania Trump’s hat and other style inspirations for Dubai World Cup

With more than Dh300,000 worth of prizes to be won in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2025/04/02/dubai-world-cup-style-stake-judges-fashion-tips/" target="_blank">Dubai World Cup Style Stakes</a>, this is an opportune moment to start thinking about hats, and how best to wear them. The Style Stakes, held annually on the sidelines of one of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/03/saeed-bin-suroor-dubai-world-cups-legacy-of-excellence-borne-out-of-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashids-vision/" target="_blank">richest horse races in the world</a> – with $12 million up for grabs for winning riders and owners – is an equally hotly contested competition. One good place to start is the boater hat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/21/inauguration-2025-trump-moments-melania-elon-musk-salute/" target="_blank">Melania Trump</a> wore to her husband <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/21/donald-trump-inauguration/" target="_blank">Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration</a>. While the US First Lady looked almost unapproachable in hers, it showed how impactful a statement hat can be. Here are some styles to know. Melania Trump's boater was darkly elegant, but spoke volumes about not wanting anyone near her. Case in point – leaving her husband hanging mid-air when he leaned in for a kiss. Traditionally seen as the marker of the start of summer, when men would swap out winter wool hats for something better suited to the hotter months, a boater retains a fresh, slightly sporty, air. Much loved by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/12/13/matthieu-blazy-chanel-louise-trotter-bottega-veneta/" target="_blank">Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel</a>, who wore hers with tweeds and pearls, and Princess Diana, who played on its sense of impish fun, a boater can be worn with a polka dot dress and ballet slippers for a retro 1980s feel, or with a fitted skirt and top for a dash of polish. Having appeared on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/11/sarah-burton-givenchy-alessandro-michele-valentino/" target="_blank">Celine</a> spring/summer 2020 men's runway, the unisex boater is perfect for either gender. Created in Ecuador, the Panama hat is something of a classic, made in lightweight woven straw. Distinctive for its narrow brim, creased crown and pinched front, it brings to mind boat trips and warm summers. As at home worn with beachwear as with a tailored dress, the Panama is truly versatile and can elevate almost any look in an instant. Mix with a tailored, knee-length dress, or a loose, flowy handkerchief hem. For men, this classy hat is a no-brainer, and will add a twist to a lightweight suit and open-neck shirt. A wide-brimmed floppy hat gives off a summery boho vibe and is perfect for the beach. It is also highly practical for this region as the loose weave will help keep you cool, while shielding the face, shoulders and decolletage from the sun. With its hippie air, a straw version pairs well with a maxi dress and flat, open sandals that lace up the leg. A hat with a stronger material can add the finishing polish to a trousered look, a la <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/20/amal-clooney-advised-icc-prosecutor-on-seeking-netanyahu-warrant/" target="_blank">Amal Clooney</a>. So called for creating fascinating moments, this delicate creation is made to perch on the head and spark conversations. Loved by many for its way of injecting a spirit of elegance while remaining spirited – this is a go-to for the likes of Kate, Princess of Wales, who wears hers perched at impossible angles, to uplift an otherwise serious look. Ideal with all manner of fitted looks, from formfitting pencil skirts and top to a lace-covered midi dress, a fascinator will take you seamlessly from day to night once pinned securely in place. Thanks to the recent trend for all things cowboy, spearheaded by the likes of Beyonce and Pharrell Williams, a cowboy hat has morphed into the perfect accessory. With its heritage of protecting riders during hours in the saddle herding cattle, its wide brim, high crown and distinctive upturned sides makes for a bold, but ultimately fabulous choice. The trick? Think country and western music and channel Dolly Parton's signature look in all her rhinestone glory, with even Beyonce turning to glitter for her recent Cowboy Carter tour, mixing sparkling body suits, rhinestone necklaces and feathers with cowgirl hats in every shade. Try yours with a sequin dress or skirt, or a look covered with any sort of shimmer, and be prepared to line-dance all night long.