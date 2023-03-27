Ramadan collections from the world's biggest fashion labels

If any proof were needed of the importance of the Middle East for luxury brands, it can be found in the exclusive Ramadan collections from some of the world’s biggest fashion houses.

From languid menswear by Dior, mashrabiya-inspired motifs by Christian Louboutin, demure dresses from Miu Miu, sequin-covered bags by Louis Vuitton and fluid separates by Loro Piana, every luxury brand worth its salt has created a capsule to mark the holy month, in a sign of the ever-growing significance of this market.

Notably, fashion labels are no longer just rolling out the requisite abayas and sparkly sandals, and leaving it at that. Instead, they are coming up with thoughtful, diverse offerings that truly meld their brand DNA with the needs of their Middle Eastern clients.

Here are some of the best.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's Ramadan collection, exclusively for the UAE. Photo: Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana has created a collection exclusively for the UAE, consisting of delicate separates, elongated tunics, elegant capes and stylish dresses, complemented by striking headpieces.

Twill, charmeuse, stretch satin, light cady, crepe de chine and lace dominate, elevated with sequins, jewel buttons and floral appliques. There are pops of pink and emerald green, set against darker hues and sand tones, while signature Dolce & Gabbana prints, including leopard and florals, also make an appearance. The new collection will be available exclusively at Dolce & Gabbana boutiques in Dubai Mall and The Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi from April.

Dior

A look from the latest Dior Or collection. Photo: Dior

The French fashion house unveiled a new Dior Or capsule collection for women ahead of Ramadan. From as early as 1947, when Christian Dior presented the delicately embroidered Golconde dress in gold lamé for his autumn/winter collection, the hue has been central to the maison’s aesthetic. In tribute, the brand’s artistic director of womenswear, Maria Grazia Chiuri, revisits the shade each season in her dedicated Dior Or capsule collections.

In her latest offering, gold appears on long dresses and midi skirts in tulle and lace, and on cosy knitwear. A boxy jacket comes in a blistered fabric, adorned with buttons featuring the CD motif. Lady Dior and Dior Caro bags are reimagined in iridescent leather, in shades of gold, gold pink and silver, while the Lady D-Joy is embellished with the graphic lines of the metallic Diamond Cannage pattern. Shoes, including the 30 Montaigne, Dway mules and Walk’n’Dior trainers, are elevated with metallic accents.

For the first time, Dior has also created a dedicated Ramadan collection for men. Designed by Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Men, and available exclusively in the Middle East, the line includes silk shorts and short-sleeved shirts covered in the Dior Oblique motif; casual T-shirts, jogging pants and a cashmere co-ord in shades of beige, green and burgundy; and a double-breasted jacket that shows off Jones’s impeccable eye for tailoring.

Accessories include the Saddle, Dior Gallop and Dior Lingot bags, reinterpreted in a palette of neutral hues set on grained leather. There are also moccasins, trainers and the new Alias and Aqua sandals, produced specifically for men in the region.

Giorgio Armani

A look from Armani's exclusive Ramadan collection. Photo: Giorgio Armani

Subtle pastels, pinks, oranges, greens and mauves define Giorgio Armani’s Ramadan collection.

There are printed kaftans in flowing silk and silk cotton; a long-sleeve embroidered silk shirt that can be matched with voluminous silk trousers; long abaya-inspired dresses; and a silk cape with a striped border that fastens at the neck and serves as an elegant layer over outfits. Accessories are designed with gentle floral prints, embroideries and geometric patterns.

Large scarves, both plain and printed, have been produced to complement the clothing. Flat and block-heel sandals crafted from exotic leather are decorated with the Giorgio Armani logo in gold, with a small bag to match.

Versace

Acid yellow shoulder and mini bags with handmade floral appliques from Versace. Photo: Versace

Classic Versace signatures are given a new spin in the label’s dedicated Ramadan collection.

The floral Medusa Orchid print appears on pleated floor-length crepe de chine dresses and fluid viscose cady pants, while the golden Barocco motif makes its way across dresses and separates crafted from fluid viscose cady.

Floral and crystal embroideries leave an intricate trail on silk dresses, and select ready-to-wear looks are replicated in children’s sizes for family twinning.

Versace’s Greca hardware is seen on shoulder, clutch and mini bags in a special shade of violet, while an exclusive acid yellow shoulder and mini bag are emblazoned with painted metallic-effect finishes and handmade floral appliqués.

Versace’s La Medusa bag is offered in an exclusive gold colourway and can be paired with matching slingback pumps, as well as flat and heeled sandals in gold nappa leather, topped with a Medusa plaque.

Loro Piana

Comfortable, loose-fitting garments abound in Loro Piana's Ramadan capsule. Photo: Loro Piana

Unstructured, loose-fitting garments crafted from the finest materials form the core of Loro Piana’s Ramadan capsule collection.

There are voluminous trouser suits, wrap skirts, dresses and kaftans, all defined by their simple lines and seamless tailoring. Airy, lightweight linens and silks are served up in desert-inspired shades of beige and gold, as well as soft pastels.

The flowing Anise dress has a striped pattern interwoven with gold lurex threads, while the Coryl coat is crafted from a burnished opaque silk-and-linen damask jacquard, and comes with a generous hood attached beneath the armhole to form a shawl effect.

The Christa kaftan is embellished with a geometric diamond-shape pattern in a tone-on-tone cotton weave, while the floral-print Tania skirt and Luna shirt are both made from a double-layered 100 per cent silk georgette.

Complementing the collection is a range of scarves and stoles in cashmere and silk, along with accessories such as the Extra Pocket pouch bag and a micro version of the Sesia bag, as well as the Summer Charms slipper-style shoes.

Valentino

Crystal encrusted mules from the Valentino Ramadan collection. Photo: Valentino

Maison Valentino has released a series of accessories to mark the holy month, including Valentino Garavani handbags and shoes for women, and shoes for men.

Vsling handbags come in a selection of vivid colours, uniquely embroidered with crystals, sequins and pearls, and topped with a crystal-encrusted VLogo. There are two styles of shoes on offer for women – slingbacks and flat mules that perfectly match the handbags in shades of rose quartz, iris lilac, lagoon green and silver, as well as multicoloured versions. Options for men include sandals and loafers in ostrich leather, available in blue and kango tabac variants.

Christian Louboutin

Mashrabiya patterning has been transposed on to a Christian Louboutin shoe. Photo: Christian Louboutin

An Egyptian television show that started in the 1970s serves as the inspiration for Christian Louboutin’s exclusive Ramadan collection.

Translating as Riddles of Ramadan, Fawazeer Ramadan was a much-loved segment that aired during the holy month, featuring an eccentric host who would sing, dance and invite viewers to solve riddles. A tribute to Christian Louboutin’s love of travel and Arab culture, the capsule collection draws on elements of regional architecture, particularly the mashrabiya – which is set against a warm purplish-red hue that is dubbed Grenat.

The Me Dolly Strass for women and Louis Strass Moucharabieh for men feature colourful rhinestones applied by hand, which takes up to six hours and is a celebration of the maison’s technical know-how.

Louboutin favourites such as the Hot Chick and Fun Louis Junior also get a Ramadan-inspired makeover, as does the Loubi54 clutch and Lipsita Queen lipstick, which has been reinterpreted into a 55-millimetre heel inspired by ancient Egyptian columns.

Prada

Prada's dedicated offering centres around a moody palette of black and blue. Photo: Dario Catellani at CLM agency

Against a moody palette of navy blue and black, crystal embroidery sweeps across silk blouses and gowns made from seemingly weightless fabrics in Prada’s Ramadan collection.

There are unstructured separates topped with delicate white piping, feathered sleeves or dramatic bow details, diaphanous floor-length dresses that shimmer like the night sky and bejewelled versions of the Prada Galleria mini-bag.

In contrast, the Ramadan collection for men promotes lighter hues, with languid suits, jumpsuits and wide-legged trousers in warm, earthy shades.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu’s Ramadan collection features feminine silhouettes. Photo: The Freaks

Miu Miu’s Ramadan offerings feature feminine silhouettes with sophisticated details.

Cocktail and evening suits are rendered in soft bouclé tweeds or embroidered with sequins, while vintage-inspired crepe de chine and silk georgette dresses come in delicate shades of pale blue and rose, with prim masculine collars or pussy bow ties.

Two new bag shapes – one resembling a vanity case, the other a small cross-body design – are showcased alongside the Miu Wander, all crafted from matelassé leather. Signature loafers, Mary Janes and sandals are encrusted with crystals and stones.

Louis Vuitton

The maison’s signature Monogram motif appears on a belted shirt dress. Photo: Louis Vuitton

Delicate draping around the shoulders, neck and waist is a standout feature of Louis Vuitton’s Ramadan capsule this year.

The palette extends from jewel tones, such as green, blue and burgundy, to more uplifting shades of warm white and vivid pink, while the maison’s signature Monogram motif is emblazoned across a belted shirt dress in tan silk and the panelling of a delicate knit cardigan. Fluid full-length dresses or a shirt in ivory lace can be worn for several occasions.

Exclusive leather goods include the Alma BB and Cluny Mini, now offered in camel Epi versions, while the Coussin PM, Dauphine MM, Capucines Mini Flower Crown and Capucines Compact XS Wallet have been granted with a subtle metallic finish and iridescent inserts. For the evening, the Coussin BB and Capucines Mini are covered in sequin embroidery that subtly evokes the Monogram motif.

New to the brand’s Ramadan offering is jewellery. An LV Stellar Pink pendant necklace, statement brooch and earrings are available in pink gold and mother-of-pearl variants, with initials that appear to float within a circular frame.

And to finish off any outfit, the LV Spotlight stole has been revisited in a new shade of burgundy. The silk accessory features an all-over Monogram jacquard with a matte and satin effect, finished with hand-rolled edges.

Off-White

Relaxed silhouettes and matching sets from Off-White. Photo: Off-White

Comfort reigns with Off-White’s dedicated offering for the holy month. Relaxed silhouettes and matching sets — covered in cloud-filled prints for men and gold abstract florals for women — are designed to evoke a sense of peace and introspection.

Noon by Noor

Noon by Noor has melded feminine and masculine codes for its Ramadan collection. Photo: Noon by Noor

Masculine codes are reinterpreted through a feminine lens by Bahraini fashion label Noon by Noor, which offers a collection of sweeping skirts and trousers paired with unstructured tailoring and coats.

Sensual fabrics, textural details and artisanal embroidery elevate simple silhouettes that hark back to the minimalism of the 1990s, with an expansive palette that ranges from black, ivory and buttermilk, to soft pinks and bold shades of lime and rose pink.