President Sheikh Mohamed calls for peace and harmony in hopeful Ramadan message

President Sheikh Mohamed has called for “peace and harmony” for people in the UAE and across the globe in an uplifting Ramadan message.

The UAE leader wished for a “blessed month of reflection” on the eve of Ramadan.

The holy month will begin across the region on Thursday.

It will be observed by close to 2 billion people around the world, united by a shared commitment to their faith.

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish you all a blessed month of reflection and pray that God continues to grant peace and harmony to the people of the UAE and the world. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 22, 2023

“As the holy month of Ramadan begins, I wish you all a blessed month of reflection and pray that God continues to grant peace and harmony to the people of the UAE and the world,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a similar message on social media.

“All congratulations to the people of the Emirates and to all the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the President had sent out Ramadan greetings to leaders across the Arab world.

Sheikh Mohamed offered congratulatory messages to the kings, emirs and presidents of Islamic nations, state news agency Wam reported.

He called for the continued good health and well-being of the leaders and their people and expressed his desire for further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic countries.

His sentiments were echoed by the Ruler of Dubai.

Worshippers across the UAE will hold their first morning prayers of Ramadan on Thursday.

The Fajr morning prayer marks the beginning of obligatory daily fasting.

The holy month is typically a time for reflection and for goodwill and generosity to others, as well as serving as an opportunity to strengthen faith and be among loved ones.

