President Sheikh Mohamed sends out Ramadan greetings to leaders across the Arab world

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent out greetings to leaders across the Arab world on the eve of Ramadan.

Sheikh Mohamed offered congratulatory messages to the kings, emirs and presidents of Islamic nations, state news agency Wam reported.

He called for the continued good health and well-being of the leaders and their people and expressed his desire for further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar messages on the advent of the holy month.

Ramadan will begin across the region on Thursday.

The UAE's Moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib (sunset) prayers on Tuesday and announced it could not yet see a new crescent moon, meaning the holy month would start on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia had earlier declared Ramadan would commence on Thursday after its sighting committee was unable to see the new moon on Tuesday.

The holiest month of the year in Islam, Ramadan is observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims. It is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health.

As well as abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan offers a period of reflection for worshippers, allows them to strengthen their faith, share time with loved ones and take part in charitable acts to help those less fortunate.

