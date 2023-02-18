Bahrain label Noon by Noor unveils latest looks at London Fashion Week

Noon by Noor, the Bahraini womenswear label led by cousins Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa, unveiled its newest looks at London Fashion Week on Friday.

For autumn/winter 2023, the designers unveiled a collection filled with long sleek lines and a classic colour scheme on the runway.

The event took place at London’s Royal College of Physicians on the first day of the fashion showcase.

New designs feature cowl-front dresses, classic sailor collars, long tunics and boat-cut necklines.

This season the designers have also used a variety of materials from dense fabrics to opaque cloth to create a wardrobe inspired by the idea of shared or borrowed pieces.

Hooded designs with cut-out styles also made an appearance.

In their 2022 autumn/winter looks, the designers unveiled a collection filled with contrasts that saw a deft mixing of masculine and feminine codes. Memorable moments included a fluffy white mini dress, seemingly spun from clouds and an equally cosy-looking zip-through jacket over long shorts in caramel faux fur.

Noon by Noor's show was one of the first at this year's first London Fashion Week, which runs until Tuesday.

Also taking the spotlight on day one was Edward Crutchley, who stuck to his penchant for flamboyant fashion showcasing a monochromatic twist of psychedelic designs coupled with unique tailoring for his autumn/winter 2023 collection.

Cult London designer Natasha Zinko was also on the opening schedule, drawing her latest inspiration from Marvel Comics and strong female characters in a collection that blended pencil skirts and fitted blazers with comic-printed dresses and coloured denims.

The five-day fashion event will feature 47 catwalk shows and a host of other events and has been dedicated to Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Westwood, who died in December, was one of British fashion's biggest names. She rose to fame styling the Sex Pistols, becoming synonymous with 1970s punk rock, and was known for her rebellious designs.