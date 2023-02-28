Louis Vuitton launches first Dubai City Guide with colourful pop-up in the DIFC

Louis Vuitton has launched its Dubai City Guide, the first Middle Eastern destination to be featured as part of the ongoing series.

The book showcases the city’s cultural, dining and hospitality highlights, as well as hidden gems.

The Dubai City Guide is also the first to include a new etiquette section, offering travellers advice and guidance about local customs.

The cover has been designed in a dusky pink, inspired by the glow of the sunset hitting desert sands.

To mark the release, Louis Vuitton has launched a pop-up kiosk in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Centre's Gate Village. Inspired by traditional newspaper kiosks dotted along the streets of Paris, the kiosk has been designed in the same pink hue as the guide, with panelling featuring cutwork designed in the brand’s famous pattern.

Set to run until March 17, visitors will be able to learn more about the Dubai City Guide and purchase a copy for Dh107, as well as discover more of the series and other titles published under the brand’s book arm.

Louis Vuitton has been producing city guides since 1998, covering more than 30 global cities. More recently, it released an app to accompany the guides, which offers updates and new additions to frequently changing cities.

The brand says each guide is aimed at tourists, residents and business travellers alike.

"There are both palaces and charming boutique hotels, gourmet restaurants and neighbourhood bistros, street markets and upscale food shops, antique shops and designer hubs, museums and boutiques, unmissable monuments and secret spots,” the brand adds.