Zayn Malik opens up about balancing music and family life with Gigi Hadid: 'I've spent a lot of time with my little girl'

He's a notoriously private star, who prefers to keep tight-lipped about his private life.

However, Zayn Malik has given rare insight into his family life with Gigi Hadid and their firstborn child in a new interview.

The former One Direction singer revealed he balances parenting and songwriting with the support of his supermodel partner.

"I've spent a lot of time with my little girl and my missus," Malik, 28, told the Zach Sang Show podcast. "When I can get the evening to myself, I do a bit of writing and Hadid is really cool about it."

The couple, who rekindled their on-off relationship in December 2019, welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.

Malik and Hadid, who is of Palestinian and Dutch heritage, have kept many details of their family life under wraps, choosing to share selective images of their daughter, and only revealing her name in January.

The singer also revealed he dedicated his latest album, January's Nobody Is Listening, to his baby of 7 months.

"I related my album to my baby – it's part of you and you want to share it with your world," Malik told the podcast.

In an interview with iHeartRadio earlier this year, the Pillowtalk hitmaker revealed that Khai was an easy-going baby, making the adjustment to parenthood easy for him and Hadid, 26.

"I just love hanging out with her [Khai]... It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust and that's the most surprising," he said in March.

"A lot of people that I was speaking to obviously before she was born and stuff were like you know it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff, but honestly she’s an amazing baby.

"It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us, she sleeps really well and she loves her milk."

Malik added that fatherhood was "wicked", saying: "I didn’t expect to be quite as into it to be honest."

Hadid told Vogue in February that she welcomed Khai at her family's rural property in Pennsylvania, US, with Malik, mother Yolanda, sister Bella and a midwife on hand.

"I had to dig deep. I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life, but you have to surrender to it and be like, 'This is what it is'. I loved that," she said.

"I know my mum and Zayn and Bella were proud of me, but at certain points I saw each of them in terror," she continued.

"Afterward, Z and I looked at each other and we're like, 'We can have some time before we do that again.'"

