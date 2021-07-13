Eid Al Adha 2021: Sharjah announces fireworks, parades and activities

Sharjah is set to host a fireworks display and a number of family-friendly performances during the long Eid Al Adha weekend.

This year, the holidays will start on Monday, giving many private and public sector workers four days off, followed by a weekend.

To mark the occasion, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced a fireworks show at Al Majaz Waterfront. Visitors can expect three minutes of pyrotechnics on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 8pm, overlooking Khalid Lagoon.

Those who visit the waterfront destination between July 20 and 23, will also find live entertainment and stage shows, including roaming parades with artists and acrobats, celebrity impersonators, live music and more.

A Qasba walkway will also host roaming parades from Tuesday to Friday, July 20 to 23. Families will be able to see stilt walkers and much-loved Disney characters such as Aladdin, Jasmine and The Genie pass by.

Al Montazah Parks will also mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday to Thursday, July 20 to 22, with dance shows and parades at 6pm, 7.30pm and 9pm. Themes include oriental peacocks, sea waves and happy harlequins.

Finally, for those spending the break in Khorfakkan, the Khorfakkan Beach walkway will host a roaming circus parade, complete with a human statue, Cyr wheel and more.

Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi will also celebrate Eid Al Adha with a spectacular fireworks display starting at 9pm from the Yas Bay waterfront.

The event will be live-streamed on Yas Island’s social media channels for everyone to enjoy virtually, as gatherings are prohibited under the island’s Covid-19 precautionary safety measures.

A number of Eid concerts will also take place next week, with Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein teaming up for an Eid concert in Dubai. In the run-up to the break, Lebanon’s Ragheb Alama will perform two shows at Dubai Opera.

SAUDI RESULTS Team Team Pederson (-40), Team Kyriacou (-39), Team De Roey (-39), Team Mehmet (-37), Team Pace (-36), Team Dimmock (-33) Individual E. Pederson (-14), S. Kyriacou (-12), A van Dam (-12), L. Galmes (-12), C. Hull (-9), E. Givens (-8), G. Hall (-8), Ursula Wikstrom (-7), Johanna Gustavsson (-7)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

