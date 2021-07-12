What is Al Suhub Rest House? Sharjah attraction set to open during Eid Al Adha

Sharjah has welcomed a number of new attractions over the past few years, and a coming venue may just cement its position as a leading tourist hot spot.

Al Suhub Rest House, a scenic destination, is set to open doors later this month. According to a tweet posted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the venue is scheduled to launch during the Eid Al Adha holidays, which begin on July 19.

The new venue is located in the mountains of Khor Fakkan. It’s about a 30-minute drive from Khor Fakkan city, about a 90-minute drive from central Sharjah, and about a two-hour drive from Downtown Dubai.

The new attraction centres around a distinctive circular structure, with a diameter of 30 metres. It is located 580 metres above sea level, thus giving visitors panoramic views of the area.

تأمل جمال مدينة #خورفكان من ارتفاع 580 متراً فوق سطح البحر عبر "#استراحة_السحب" .. ترقبوا الافتتاح بعيد الأضحى pic.twitter.com/IRyw0MtDww — sharjahmedia (@sharjahmedia) July 8, 2021

According to Wam, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, visited the location in October 2020 and was briefed about plans.

Apart from providing ample views of Khor Fakkan, the project will also include “water fountains, beaches, a restaurant, parking spaces and other service amenities".

After driving up a 5.6-kilometre road towards the attraction, visitors will find two rest houses at heights of 233 metres and 480 metres, both offering sweeping views and service amenities.

The Ruler of Sharjah directed officials to develop the roadsides with agricultural landscaping to provide more amenities for tourists, Wam reported.

A video shared by Sharjah Government Media Bureau offers a glimpse of what visitors can expect within the new attraction, including what looks like view-friendly glass walls, a restaurant or lounge, stone walls and even a hint of greenery within.

No further details have been announced about the venue as of now.

Other attractions that have opened in Sharjah over the past year include Sharjah Art Foundation’s Flying Saucer and the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre.

