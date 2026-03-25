Dubai World Cup fashion: Up the Style Stakes with your outfit and accessories

Dubai World Cup is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday. A pillar of the UAE social calendar, the event sees attendees dressed to the nines as they cheer on the thoroughbred horses.

Even if horse racing is not your thing, the timely comeback of the Dubai fixture feels like a welcome return to normal life.

Launched as an international event with a regional, glamorous flavour, Dubai World Cup has grown to become a fixture among both residents and overseas visitors. Dubbed the “world's richest horse race”, thanks to a prize pot of $30.5 million (Dh112 million) spread across nine tournaments, it follows the tradition of other races such as Royal Ascot, Melbourne Cup and Kentucky Derby.

An integral part of Saturday's event will be the Style Stakes fashion contest, which is every bit as competitive as the racing itself. With categories such as Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat and Best Traditional Outfit, winners can expect a selection of luxury prizes.

The 2025 Style Stakes Best Dressed Lady winner, Elizabeth Akroid. Photo: Dubai Racing Club Info

The Best Dressed Lady will win a $15,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Emirates Skywards Miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days, care of Al Tayer Motors. The Best Dressed Man will win a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 50,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Velar for five days. The Best Dressed Couple will share a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 100,000 Skywards miles and a Range Rover Sport for five days.

Style Stakes schedule 1pm: Registration opens 3.40pm: Registration closes 4.25pm: Judging for Best Dressed Man 5pm: Judging for Best Dressed Couple 5.40pm: Judging for Best Traditional Outfit 6.25pm: Judging for Best Dressed Hat 6.50pm: Judging for Best Dressed Lady 7.25pm: Announcement of Style Stakes winners

For Best Hat, the winner will receive a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and five days in a Jaguar F-Pace; and the winner of Best Traditional Outfit will take home a $10,000 Emaar voucher, 30,000 Skywards Miles and a five-day drive in a Lincoln Aviator.

This year, judges include Emirati television host Mahira Abdelaziz, milliner Evelyn McDermott, stylist Sarah Silsbury and Emaar's head of hospitality, Nicolas Bellaton, who will all be weighing up the creativity and snap of each look.

Registration opens at 1pm, with entry to the competition running until 3.40pm. Judging will take place throughout the afternoon and the winners will be announced at 7.25pm.

Style Stakes is not about spending the most money, either, but rather about who can pull together a look that feels elegant yet individualistic.

Style tips for men and women

As with all races, there is a dress code that racegoers need to be aware of. Men are expected to wear national dress or shirts with trousers. Shorts, sportswear, flip-flops, torn jeans and tops are not permitted.

Polka-dot wrap dress at NeonStar.com Info

Women can arrive in national dress, or skirts and dresses that cover the knee. Hats are actively encouraged.

Race regulars will already know to swap out stilettos for wedge heels or dressy flats to avoid sinking into the grass, especially with the ground softened by recent rains. It could well get muddy, so it would also be better to leave your cream satin ballerina slippers at home.

For the dress, think something unusual, such as an asymmetric, cut-out gown by Maje (Dh1,312).

Asymmetric dress in baby blue by Maje Info

The baby blue hue is sure to stand out, while the classic silhouette means it can be reworn to summer weddings.

Wrap dresses are easy to wear yet always look considered. NeonStar.com has a huge range, such as a maxi dress in mocha with polka dots, now going for half price at Dh198.

If you're uncertain what to wear, sway towards the modest and bring a large scarf to cover your shoulders and switch up your look.

The hat should elevate rather than overwhelm the rest of the outfit. Online rental site Designer24.com has a black lace fascinator by Georgia & Romeo available for Dh298 for a three-day hire, while Namshi is selling the limited-edition Ella flower fascinator for Dh199.

Beaded and veiled headband by Self Portrait. Photo: Bloomingdale's Dubai Info

Bloomingdale's Dubai has a pearl-embellished veil headband by Self Portrait reduced to Dh640, while for something more pocket-friendly, Next has a selection of fascinators and headbands, starting at Dh79 for a butter yellow oversized mesh fascinator headband by Lipsy.

For men, linen is an ideal material given no one wants to feel sweaty in a heavy suit all day. Yes, linen tends to crumple, but that is part of its charm.

Marks & Spencer offers a tailored jacket for Dh629. Pair it with matching trousers and an open-necked white shirt to be race-day ready.

Linen jacket at Marks & Spencer Info

If this feels too laid-back, add a co-ordinated silk pocket square – Lumena Maison has an equestrian-themed one for Dh200 – and a classic hat – Azuay Clasico Dune has a woven Panama for Dh750 at SandDollarDubai.com.

If you want to go the extra mile, try a handkerchief cravat tied at the throat, and channel Mediterranean sartorial nonchalance by wearing soft loafers and ditching the socks.

Silk pocket square by Lumena Maison Info

One simple but often overlooked trick is to match with your partner. If you are going with your wife, for example, make sure your pocket square echoes the dominant colour of her dress. This one detail will elevate both of your outfits.

Above all, have fun. Unless you are entering the Style Stakes, there is little pressure to wear something show-stopping unless you want to. As the first major social event since the start of the regional conflict, Dubai World Cup is a place to reconnect, meet new friends and relish being out and about amid some of the UAE's most stylish people.