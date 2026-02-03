Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026: Khufu's in Egypt takes top spot as Kinoya is named best in UAE

Khufu's in Giza, Egypt was named the best restaurant in the Mena region on Tuesday night during a lavish award ceremony at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The evening opened with the ceremony's host, Layal El Halabi, noting that while it “remains a difficult time for many in the region”, the role of the awards is to “recognise, support and promote the hospitality sector at such times”.

In second and third place came Kinoya and Tresind Studio in Dubai, respectively.

New UAE entries this year include Sufret Maryam, Manao, Kokoro, FZN, Three Bros, Chez Wam, 3Fils Abu Dhabi and Girl and the Goose.

Across the UAE, a total of 24 restaurants appeared in the prestigious list.

Special Awards

Mejdool dates with frozen milk mousse. Photo: La Grande Table Marocaine / Royal Mansour Marrakech

A handful of special awards were also handed out on the evening. Middle Child in Dubai took home the One to Watch title; and the Sustainable Restaurant gong was awarded to Farmers, which only opened in Marrakech in late 2024.

Individual chefs were also recognised throughout the night, starting with Sara Aqel, who helms Dara Dining by Sarah Aqel in Amman, who was named the Best Female Chef for 2026. Omar and Wassim Orfali, part of the Orfali Bros trio, were named the Best Pastry Chefs of 2026.

The only peer-voted award of the night, the Chef Choice Award, was handed to Himanshu Saini, the head chef of the three-time-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Tresind Studio.

Recognising fantastic service, the Art of Hospitality Award went to La Grande Table Marocaine, located in the Royal Mansour Marrakech hotel.

The inaugural Champion of Change Award, recognising restaurants working towards positive change and celebrating "unsung heroes" went to Muna Haddad.

Winner of the Highest Climber Award, Cairo restaurant Reif Kushiyaki took home the prize.

Sevenroom Icon Award went to Salam Dakkak, the brains behind Sufret Maryam, for her work with Arabic food and introducing Palestinian food to the world.

Best in countries went to the following: Best Restaurant in Bahrain to Lyra; Best Restaurant in Tunisia went to Le Golfe; Best Restaurant in Qatar went to Idam; Shams El Balad was named the Best Restaurant in Jordan; Cantina stands as the Best Restaurant in Kuwait; Morocco's winner was Table 3; Best in Saudi Arabia went to Kuuru in Jeddah; Beihouse was the highest new entry as well as the Best Restaurant in Lebanon; Kinoya was named the best in the UAE; and finally Khufu's the best in Egypt, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

Orfali Bros have been on a winning streak since 2023. Victor Besa / The National

The crown was taken from Dubai's Orfali Bros, which came in first at last year's award ceremony, making it the third consecutive year the restaurant run by Syrian brothers Omar and Wassim Orfali had won the prize. This year, the restaurant was ranked as the fourth best in the region.

In 2025, a total of 21 restaurants in the UAE were recognised on the list.

This year's ceremony was held in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Getty Images

Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026

Khufu's, Giza Kinoya, Dubai Tresind Studio, Dubai Orfali Bros, Dubai Beihouse, Beirut - new entry Kuuru, Jeddah Sufret Maryam, Dubai - new entry Jun's, Dubai Manao, Dubai - new entry Moonrise, Dubai Table 3, Casablanca - new entry Marble, Riyadh Em Sherif, Beirut 11 Woodfire, Dubai Kokoro, Dubai - new entry Marmellata Bakery, Abu Dhabi 3 Fils, Dubai Cantina, Kuwait City - new entry La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech Reif Kushiyaki, Cairo Le Petit Cornichon, Marrakech FZN, Dubai - new entry Takahisa, Dubai Sesamo, Marrakech Kazoku, Cairo Shams El Balad, Amman LPM, Dubai Alee, Amman Three Bros, Dubai - new entry Dara Dining by Sarah Aqel, Amman +61, Marrakech Zooba Zamalek, Cairo Gaia, Dubai Zuma, Dubai Mimi Kakushi, Dubai Row on 45, Dubai Sachi, Cairo Niri, Abu Dhabi Buco, Beirut - new entry Chez Wam, Dubai - new entry Boca, Dubai 3Fils, Abu Dhabi - new entry Girl and the Goose, Dubai - new entry Idam, Doha - new entry Myazu, Riyadh Le Golfe, La Marsa LPM, Abu Dhabi Lyra, Manama - new entry Farmers, Marrakech - new entry Matbakhi, Kuwait City - new entry

How rankings work

Each year, restaurants are ranked by over 250 anonymous restaurant experts, including chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets from 19 countries across the region.

There is no set criteria for the votes, say the organisers, and “what constitutes best is up to each one to decide. Of course, the quality of food is going to be central, as is the service – but the style of both, the surroundings, atmosphere and indeed the price level are each more or less important for each different individual”.