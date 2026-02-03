Neha Mishra is the owner and founder-chef of Kinoya restaurant, the best restaurant in the UAE on Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. Pawan Singh / The National
Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026: Khufu's in Egypt takes top spot as Kinoya is named best in UAE

Restaurateurs from around the region gathered at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental as the winners were announced

Hayley Kadrou

February 03, 2026

Khufu's in Giza, Egypt was named the best restaurant in the Mena region on Tuesday night during a lavish award ceremony at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The evening opened with the ceremony's host, Layal El Halabi, noting that while it “remains a difficult time for many in the region”, the role of the awards is to “recognise, support and promote the hospitality sector at such times”.

In second and third place came Kinoya and Tresind Studio in Dubai, respectively.

New UAE entries this year include Sufret Maryam, Manao, Kokoro, FZN, Three Bros, Chez Wam, 3Fils Abu Dhabi and Girl and the Goose.

Across the UAE, a total of 24 restaurants appeared in the prestigious list.

Special Awards

Mejdool dates with frozen milk mousse. Photo: La Grande Table Marocaine / Royal Mansour Marrakech
A handful of special awards were also handed out on the evening. Middle Child in Dubai took home the One to Watch title; and the Sustainable Restaurant gong was awarded to Farmers, which only opened in Marrakech in late 2024.

Individual chefs were also recognised throughout the night, starting with Sara Aqel, who helms Dara Dining by Sarah Aqel in Amman, who was named the Best Female Chef for 2026. Omar and Wassim Orfali, part of the Orfali Bros trio, were named the Best Pastry Chefs of 2026.

The only peer-voted award of the night, the Chef Choice Award, was handed to Himanshu Saini, the head chef of the three-time-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Tresind Studio.

Recognising fantastic service, the Art of Hospitality Award went to La Grande Table Marocaine, located in the Royal Mansour Marrakech hotel.

The inaugural Champion of Change Award, recognising restaurants working towards positive change and celebrating "unsung heroes" went to Muna Haddad.

Winner of the Highest Climber Award, Cairo restaurant Reif Kushiyaki took home the prize.

Sevenroom Icon Award went to Salam Dakkak, the brains behind Sufret Maryam, for her work with Arabic food and introducing Palestinian food to the world.

Best in countries went to the following: Best Restaurant in Bahrain to Lyra; Best Restaurant in Tunisia went to Le Golfe; Best Restaurant in Qatar went to Idam; Shams El Balad was named the Best Restaurant in Jordan; Cantina stands as the Best Restaurant in Kuwait; Morocco's winner was Table 3; Best in Saudi Arabia went to Kuuru in Jeddah; Beihouse was the highest new entry as well as the Best Restaurant in Lebanon; Kinoya was named the best in the UAE; and finally Khufu's the best in Egypt, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

Orfali Bros have been on a winning streak since 2023. Victor Besa / The National
The crown was taken from Dubai's Orfali Bros, which came in first at last year's award ceremony, making it the third consecutive year the restaurant run by Syrian brothers Omar and Wassim Orfali had won the prize. This year, the restaurant was ranked as the fourth best in the region.

In 2025, a total of 21 restaurants in the UAE were recognised on the list.

This year's ceremony was held in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Getty Images
Mena’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026

  1. Khufu's, Giza
  2. Kinoya, Dubai
  3. Tresind Studio, Dubai
  4. Orfali Bros, Dubai
  5. Beihouse, Beirut - new entry
  6. Kuuru, Jeddah
  7. Sufret Maryam, Dubai - new entry
  8. Jun's, Dubai
  9. Manao, Dubai - new entry
  10. Moonrise, Dubai
  11. Table 3, Casablanca - new entry
  12. Marble, Riyadh
  13. Em Sherif, Beirut
  14. 11 Woodfire, Dubai
  15. Kokoro, Dubai - new entry
  16. Marmellata Bakery, Abu Dhabi
  17. 3 Fils, Dubai
  18. Cantina, Kuwait City - new entry
  19. La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech
  20. Reif Kushiyaki, Cairo
  21. Le Petit Cornichon, Marrakech
  22. FZN, Dubai - new entry
  23. Takahisa, Dubai
  24. Sesamo, Marrakech
  25. Kazoku, Cairo
  26. Shams El Balad, Amman
  27. LPM, Dubai
  28. Alee, Amman
  29. Three Bros, Dubai - new entry
  30. Dara Dining by Sarah Aqel, Amman
  31. +61, Marrakech
  32. Zooba Zamalek, Cairo
  33. Gaia, Dubai
  34. Zuma, Dubai
  35. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
  36. Row on 45, Dubai
  37. Sachi, Cairo
  38. Niri, Abu Dhabi
  39. Buco, Beirut - new entry
  40. Chez Wam, Dubai - new entry
  41. Boca, Dubai
  42. 3Fils, Abu Dhabi - new entry
  43. Girl and the Goose, Dubai - new entry
  44. Idam, Doha - new entry
  45. Myazu, Riyadh
  46. Le Golfe, La Marsa
  47. LPM, Abu Dhabi
  48. Lyra, Manama - new entry
  49. Farmers, Marrakech - new entry
  50. Matbakhi, Kuwait City - new entry

How rankings work

Each year, restaurants are ranked by over 250 anonymous restaurant experts, including chefs, restaurateurs and well-travelled gourmets from 19 countries across the region.

There is no set criteria for the votes, say the organisers, and “what constitutes best is up to each one to decide. Of course, the quality of food is going to be central, as is the service – but the style of both, the surroundings, atmosphere and indeed the price level are each more or less important for each different individual”.

Updated: February 03, 2026, 6:24 PM
