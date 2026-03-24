UAE school group plans to resume classroom teaching next week

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One of the UAE’s biggest school groups has applied for permission to resume on-campus learning from Monday.

Taaleem, which has 37 schools across the Emirates, on Tuesday confirmed to The National that an application had been made. However, approval has not yet been granted and any reopening requires regulatory clearance from the Ministry of Education.

In communication with families, Taaleem said it was preparing for a possible return to campus, while continuing distance learning for now.

A letter also went out to parents at Brighton College Dubai, confirming the school has applied to return to in-person learning by as early as next week.

Innoventures Education sent a similar memo, seen by The National, to parents at Dubai International Academy Al Barsha. There are also reports of teachers receiving the same from Sunmarke School in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Brighton College said, subject to regulatory approval, it is “well placed and ready” to resume in-person learning at the earliest safe opportunity, “recognising the academic demands of our examination cohorts, the developmental needs of our younger pupils, and the central importance of a fully holistic education”.

It confirmed a one-week window of flexibility from the point of reopening during which pupils may continue to do their lessons remotely. “This is a temporary and supportive measure, designed to ensure continuity of education while enabling a smooth transition back to full on-site learning.”

The ministry made it clear when it announced the move to distance learning this month that private schools, nurseries and universities could submit requests to return to in-person lessons. The ministry’s announcement said distance learning would continue for two weeks from March 23.

Responding to war

The country has faced a barrage of missile and drone attacks this month, in what the UAE government has described as “blatant Iranian aggression”.

Since the Iranian attacks began, the country's air defences have intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,806 drones.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said his country had held “productive talks” with ⁠unidentified Iranian officials over a deal to end the war. While Tehran has denied such negotiations, there is hope of a return to relative normality.

In Qatar, schools will return to in-person learning in phases from Sunday. Its Education Ministry said the phased approach aims to support a safe and orderly transition across the country.