Dubai restaurant Middle Child takes home One to Watch Award at Mena's 50 Best Restaurants

Dubai’s Middle Child has been named the winner of the One to Watch Award 2026, as part of Mena's 50 Best Restaurants annual list, marking a major milestone for the homegrown concept just months after it opened.

Middle Child operates as more than just a restaurant. The space brings together an eatery, a curated cookbook shop and a gourmet grocery store, all set within one of the city’s most established creative and cultural hubs, Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz. The concept is rooted in the idea of inspiration, encouraging guests to not only enjoy a meal, but also take elements of it home with them.

Founded by cook and host Lynn Hazim, Middle Child draws heavily on her love of home cooking and hospitality. “I wanted to create a space where people can come and get inspired to cook,” said Hazim. “They eat something good, they love the ingredients, then they can go to the pantry and find them.”

The menu reflects that ethos, featuring a selection of familiar, feel-good dishes inspired by Hazim’s own kitchen. “I wanted to create a small menu with dishes that are simple and honest, and that I crave on a daily basis,” she said, adding that the food is designed to evoke the feeling of being cooked at home.

Born in Beirut and now based in Dubai, Hazim took an unconventional route into the culinary world. After spending more than a decade working at Google, she left the tech industry to pursue food full-time. Her blog No Soup For You and social media platforms have since built a loyal following, driven by her straightforward reviews, strong visual storytelling and genuine curiosity about ingredients and healthy cooking.