It’s time to start ticking off the gift list as the festive season approaches. Getty Images
It’s time to start ticking off the gift list as the festive season approaches. Getty Images
It’s time to start ticking off the gift list as the festive season approaches. Getty Images
It’s time to start ticking off the gift list as the festive season approaches. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Christmas gift guide: Ideas for children, family fun and hard-to-buy-for teens

Looking for festive inspiration? Here are some options for creative types, retro fans and more

Gemma White

December 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

With Christmas fast approaching, it’s time to start ticking off the gift list. If you’re stuck for ideas of what to buy for the children in your life, we have eight brilliant ideas to inspire you and delight them.

From dinosaurs to be hatched and trained, fun jewellery to get creative with and the chicken and hot dog game that will make for some competitive festivities, even the trickiest to buy for will have a smile on their face when opening these top present picks …

For mini scientists

Discovery Mindblown Bionic Hand Toy DIY Build Set

This kit from Discovery will walk your mini scientists through building their own bionic hand. Photo: Discovery
This kit from Discovery will walk your mini scientists through building their own bionic hand. Photo: Discovery

Whether your child is really into science and constructing things, or they just love the idea of being a real-life Iron Man, this kit from Discovery walks them through building their own bionic hand.

Consisting of 87 pieces, the kit is for children aged eight and over, and helps teach them about engineering, hydraulics and mechanics, while developing their fine motor skills and cognitive abilities.

The kit can be configured for the left or right hand, and the targeting laser light makes for hours of fun shooting their siblings … in a safe way.

Dh199, Hamleys, Dubai Mall, Dubai

For retro fans

My Arcade Pac-Man Portable Retro Arcade Joystick Player

Show them what old school entertainment used to look like with this mini arcade game. Photo: My Arcade
Show them what old school entertainment used to look like with this mini arcade game. Photo: My Arcade

Children these days with their streamers and PS5s and Amazon Prime have no idea what it was like for mum and dad growing up. But with this gift, you can show them exactly what old school entertainment used to look like. This gift is full of retro fun. Children can experience the thrill of the arcade with this joystick-driven game as they guide Pac-Man around the maze to chomp on Pac-Dots while avoiding the Ghost Gang.

The game comes with a high-resolution 3.5-inch full-colour display, featuring classic mode and speed up mode, and can be powered by battery or USB charger (not included).

Dh275, Geekay

For bath time fun

Bubble T Kids Potion Lab Gift

Mini Hermione Grangers will love to pour together different potions to create new scents and colours. Photo: Bubble T
Mini Hermione Grangers will love to pour together different potions to create new scents and colours. Photo: Bubble T

A gift that will suit all ages from toddlers to teenagers, this potion set makes bath time fun as children mix and match an array of colours, scents and textures.

Mini Hermione Grangers will love to pour together an array of different potions to create new scents and colours using the likes of Cosmic Cordial, Berry Broth and Wicked Water. The vials contain a mix of bath salts, powders and liquids which fizz and bubble. Teenagers will enjoy pouring them into a relaxing bath for self-care rituals, while younger children will love the feeling of creating their own magical bath time potions.

Dh118, Virgin Megastore

For the whole family

Tapple

This alphabet game is for the whole family. Photo: Resflycheng
This alphabet game is for the whole family. Photo: Resflycheng

When family and friends are gathered around the table for games, Tapple is guaranteed to keep everyone on their toes. Once the category card is drawn, the 10-second timer is started and the player must give their answer starting with the letters that remain on the wheel.

Each player takes a turn until there are no letters left or no more answers to be found (try to think of a pizza topping beginning with X). The first player to collect three cards wins and players are eliminated when they can’t come up with an answer in time.

Prepare for your mind to go completely blank when faced with the simplest of questions.

From Dh44.87, Amazon

For curious minds

Dissect-It Rattlesnake Super Lab

This kit puts biology and science front and centre. Photo: Slimy Labs
This kit puts biology and science front and centre. Photo: Slimy Labs

Encased in a rubbery, jelly-like outer-shell, the inner-workings of a snake’s body are laid bare for children to explore. Putting biology and science front and centre, younger children will love using the blunted scalpel to dig into the snake and discover its anatomy, many bones and organs.

It also comes with a rattle tail and a surprise skeleton hidden in the snake’s stomach, so mini scientists can try to figure out its last meal.

The kit comes with four dissection tools, a clear table on which to carry out the dissection, two refills so siblings can have a try too, as well as a detailed guide. The Dissect-It range also features a piranha, frog and salamander.

Dh130, Mumzworld

For hard-to-buy-for teenagers

Chicken vs Hotdog

There are 30 challenges to try in this game. Photo: Big Potato
There are 30 challenges to try in this game. Photo: Big Potato

The premise is simple and the equipment required simpler still: all you need is a table or flat work surface. Players or teams select the chicken or hot dog, then they choose a card.

There are 30 challenges to try, each featuring a different type of flip your chicken or hot dog must perform, ending with it sticking upright to the table. Toss your hot dog in the air for a triple flip, and if it ends up upright, you’ve nailed the challenge.

A word of warning: if both teams or players draw the same card it triggers the “flip-o-rama” whereby the first to stick a landing wins. Things will get frantic.

Dh173, Desert Cart

For little creatives

Cool Maker Stack'D Heishi Bracelet Studio

Bracelet studio will help youngsters get creative. Photo: Cool Maker
Bracelet studio will help youngsters get creative. Photo: Cool Maker

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour may be over, but the trend for creating your own bracelets a la TayTay lives on.

This mini bracelet-maker makes it easy for youngsters to get creative and thread together an array of different Heishi bracelets.

First, young creatives use the pen to press the tip on to the beads they wish to use, seeing the colours through the transparent tube. Then, the pen is inserted into the studio to release the beads, along with the elastic band and clasp.

Put your hand through the loop, press the button and watch as your bracelet is formed and delivered straight to your wrist. The kit contains 1,220 Heishi beads, 17 bands and 16 two-piece clasps with refills available.

From Dh135, Amazon

For dinosaur fans

Primal Hatch

Primal hatch is for dinosaur fans. Photo: Spin Master
Primal hatch is for dinosaur fans. Photo: Spin Master

With Jurassic World Rebirth one of the biggest films of 2025, it makes sense that a dinosaur toy should also be among the most popular Christmas gifts of the year too.

One of the festive season’s must-haves is the Primal Hatch, a dinosaur that hatches out and which children can then play with and train. The hatching will thrill younger children, as the eggs cracks and the baby dino emerges from a goopy primeval soup of child-favourite slime.

Then, the training begins and it’s up to the children to decide if they want to use their clicker training tool to turn their baby T-Rex into a friendly dinosaur or a fierce predator.

From Dh208.94, Amazon

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Liverpool's all-time goalscorers

Ian Rush 346
Roger Hunt 285
Mohamed Salah 250
Gordon Hodgson 241
Billy Liddell 228

While you're here
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Villains
Queens of the Stone Age
Matador

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
What is type-1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes.

It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars.

Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases.

Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

More from Aya Iskandarani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
THE&nbsp;SPECS

      

 

Engine: 1.5-litre

 

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

 

Power: 110 horsepower 

 

Torque: 147Nm 

 

Price: From Dh59,700 

 

On sale: now  

 

The Saga Continues

Wu-Tang Clan

(36 Chambers / Entertainment One)

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

more from Janine di Giovanni
What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE

Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

Elvis
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Baz%20Luhrmann%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Austin%20Butler%2C%20Tom%20Hanks%2C%20Olivia%20DeJonge%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The%20team
%3Cp%3E%0DFashion%20director%3A%20Sarah%20Maisey%0D%3Cbr%3EPhotographer%3A%20Greg%20Adamski%0D%3Cbr%3EHair%20and%20make-up%3A%20Ania%20Poniatowska%0D%3Cbr%3EModels%3A%20Nyajouk%20and%20Kristine%20at%20MMG%2C%20and%20Mitchell%0D%3Cbr%3EStylist%E2%80%99s%20assistants%3A%20Nihala%20Naval%20and%20Sneha%20Maria%20Siby%0D%3Cbr%3EVideographer%3A%20Nilanjana%20Gupta%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street

The seven points are:

Shakhbout bin Sultan Street

Dhafeer Street

Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)

Salama bint Butti Street

Al Dhafra Street

Rabdan Street

Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

While you're here
While you're here
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX RESULT

1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 1:39:46.713
2. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 00:00.908
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 00:12.462
4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 00:12.885
5. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 00:13.276
6. Fernando Alonso, McLaren 01:11.223
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 1 lap
8. Sergio Perez, Force India 1 lap
9. Esteban Ocon, Force India  1 lap
10. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren 1 lap
11. Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso 1 lap
12. Jolyon Palmer, Renault 1 lap
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas 1 lap
14. Lance Stroll, Williams 1 lap
15. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber 2 laps
16. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber 2 laps
17r. Nico Huelkenberg, Renault 3 laps
r. Paul Di Resta, Williams 10 laps
r. Romain Grosjean, Haas 50 laps
r. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 70 laps

 

 

You might also like
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this package
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

US versus China
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Timeline

2012-2015

The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East

May 2017

The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts

September 2021

Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act

October 2021

Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence 

December 2024

Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group

May 2025

The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan

July 2025

The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan

August 2025

Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision

October 2025

Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange

November 2025

180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Skoda Superb Specs

Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol

Power: 190hp

Torque: 320Nm

Price: From Dh147,000

Available: Now

BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

Read more from Aya Iskandarani
The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm

Transmission: CVT auto

Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km

On sale: now

Price: from Dh195,000 

Transgender report
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
On Women's Day
Three ways to get a gratitude glow

By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong.

  • During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.
  • As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”
  • In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.
Updated: December 07, 2025, 2:02 AM
Christmas 2025UAE