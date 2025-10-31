Why the ‘ber months’ (all four of them) make me homesick for Christmas in the Philippines

Filipinos start celebrating Christmas season as soon as the “ber months” – starting from September – come round, for what is surely the longest festive celebration in the world.

Malls across the country begin selling Christmas lanterns and ornaments. Restaurants play songs such as Christmas in Our Hearts by famous Filipino singer Jose Mari Chan. Some families even decorate their homes in September itself.

I can’t help but feel even more homesick than usual at this time of year. As an OFW, I can’t always spend the holidays in my beloved country. Being abroad at Christmas feels a little empty in comparison as I struggle to channel the same festive spirit.

Call me biased, but I believe Christmas in the Philippines is the best in the world because of its warmth and uniqueness, as well as the sheer length of our celebrations.

Christmas day at Rizal Park in Manila. AFP

The festival is deeply rooted in tradition. One of the most cherished practices in the Philippines is Simbang Gabi, also known as the Nine Mornings. Many Filipino Catholics complete this series of consecutive dawn masses, believing it will make their wishes come true. Also called Misa de Gallo in Spanish, meaning “mass of the rooster”, it runs from December 16 to 24.

Whether or not the belief is true, what matters to me is the discipline and commitment to be closer to god.

When I was young, I looked forward to Simbang Gabi because of the Filipino delicacies we'd get to enjoy afterwards, from puto with mangoes (our version of mango sticky rice) to sikwate (Filipino hot chocolate).

Then there is the traditional parol (star lantern). Growing up in Cebu, I always got excited when my mum started decorating the house and especially when she hung up the parol. These colourful lanterns add a vibrant, distinctly Filipino flair to the season.

What stands out from my elementary days is my school organising carolling for a cause. But even outside of that, you’d see groups of carollers, from children to adults going from house to house, singing Christmas songs. People would give them money, food or small gifts, all in the spirit of the season.

Filipino Catholics attend Misa de Gallo in Quezon City. Reuters

For me, the most meaningful tradition is Noche Buena (Christmas Eve feast), which brings families and communities together to go shopping to prep and cook special dishes for the night. It epitomises this season of food and feasting. Most Filipino tables wouldn’t be complete without lechon (roasted pork), hamon (ham) and queso de bola (Edam cheese).

After Christmas Eve dinner, my family gather around to exchange gifts, attend mass together the next day and spend the rest of Christmas Day at home, relaxing and enjoying each other’s company.

As a child, the festival was exciting because my parents would buy us new clothes, shoes and toys. Now that I am older and living my own life, I cherish Christmas even more because it marks a time when my family can be complete again.

Christmas in the Philippines is a truly domestic affair. Whether simple or grand, it’s all about family reunions, homecomings and togetherness. Many overseas Filipinos, like me, do everything they can to go home for the holidays.

An endearing sense of bayanihan, or the spirit of community and generosity, is also palpable at this time.

For Filipinos, Christmas is more than a holiday – it’s a reminder of who we are. It’s about joy in the face of hardship, faith that carries us through and love that binds us together.

Wherever I am in the world, that spirit stays with me, making every “ber month” shine a little brighter.

