Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to UAE cinemas – here's when tickets go on sale

The concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be released across UAE cinemas next month.

Vox Cinemas confirmed to The National the film will be showing in its cinemas starting on November 3. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at noon on Thursday.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media in August.

“Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie was released in the US on October 13. The film raked in $92.8 million in the US during its first three days. However, it fell slightly short of expectations as the AMC cinemas chain had forecasted it would debut with at least $95 million.

The film has already become the highest-grossing concert film in the US, overtaking Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which grossed $73 million. The Eras Tour has raked in $123.5 million globally, and it is expected to overcome Michael Jackson’s This Is It, which has international earnings of $262.5 million.

The Eras tour is Swift's first stadium tour since 2018 and is her most expansive yet, with 131 shows across five continents.

Swift wrapped the North American leg of her global tour with four shows in Mexico, and will pick back up in Argentina in November, with plans to tour until the end of next year.

With 146 total stadium dates, it's expected she will set the record for the first billion-dollar tour, with the trade publication Pollstar estimating she's selling about $14 million in tickets per show. Swift's team does not report box office numbers.

The current record holder is Elton John, whose Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018, ultimately made $939 million.