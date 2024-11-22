The UAE dirham has been officially pegged at 3.6725 to the US dollar since 1997. Ryan Carter / The National
The UAE dirham has been officially pegged at 3.6725 to the US dollar since 1997. Ryan Carter / The National

Lifestyle

Timeframe: When the UAE pegged its dirham to the US dollar in 1997

Move aimed to stabilising exchange rates between countries, support trade and reduce risk

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

November 22, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In