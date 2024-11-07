The UAE Central Bank typically aligns its interest rate decisions with those of the Fed due to the dirham's peg to the US dollar. Ryan Carter / The National
Business

Economy

UAE Central Bank cuts interest rates to 4.65% following Fed decision

Regulator reduces base rate for overnight deposit facility by 25 basis points

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

November 07, 2024

