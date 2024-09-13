Thomas W Lawson's novel titled Friday, the Thirteenth contributed to the fear or discomfort some feel on the day. Getty Images
Lifestyle

Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky? Superstitions and myths behind 'jinxed' day

The fear of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia, though it's lucky for some

Gemma White

September 13, 2024