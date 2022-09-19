What are Prince Harry's medals? The meaning behind his military honours

The medals worn by Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have significant meanings.

The prince wears four medals, the Afghanistan Service Medal and a Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medal. From 2005, Prince Harry served in the British military for 10 years, serving two tours in Afghanistan between 2007 to 2008 and 2012 to 2013.

He also wears the KCVO Star for the Royal Victorian Order, which represents service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry, centre, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. AP Photo

Ahead of the funeral, it was announced that Prince Harry would not wear his military uniform as he is no longer a working royal. His representative's statement released on September 13 read: "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a morning suit throughout events honouring his grandmother.

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

He wore his military uniform to attend a vigil for his grandmother in Westminster Hall on September 17.

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings, which were a gift from Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. AFP

She wore the same earrings to a joint engagement in Cheshire, England that she attended with the queen in June 2018, a month after her wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan spoke about the earrings in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year, describing the gift of "some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace" to wear at their first joint engagement, saying the queen was "warm and inviting".