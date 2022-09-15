Prince Harry to wear Army uniform during vigil at queen's coffin

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The Duke of Sussex will wear his full military uniform when the queen’s grandchildren honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin.

Prince Harry has been denied the chance to wear his uniform as he publicly mourned because he is no longer a working royal, despite being on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He was an Army officer, but he has so far been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

But the Daily Mirror said palace officials have had a change of heart, with one source saying “common sense has prevailed”.

Prince Harry will reportedly join his brother, the Prince of Wales, and cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in holding a vigil around the queen’s coffin on Saturday.

Rehearsal at dawn for Queen Elizabeth's funeral - in pictures

Expand Autoplay An early morning rehearsal took place on Thursday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. All photos: PA

An exception has also been made for the disgraced Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal but will wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the queen when he stands guard around her coffin during a vigil with his siblings on Friday evening.

On Monday, Prince Harry wrote of his special memories of the queen attending his passing-out parade in 2006 when he became an officer in the British Army.

Expand Autoplay Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state inside Westminster Hall, London. AFP

He told of his “first meeting” with his grandmother as “my Commander-in-Chief”, and is believed to have been referring to the occasion when she made him grin and blush as she reviewed the cadets.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace - in pictures