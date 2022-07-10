Wimbledon fashion: Kate steals the show in yellow at women’s final

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2022 women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday, wearing a sunshine yellow dress by London designer Roksanda.

Pairing it with white pumps and a straw hat to ward off the sun, Kate also donned sunglasses to watch the match between Tunisian player Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Kate pairs a straw hat with her 'Brigitte' dress by Roksanda. Getty

Kate later handed the winner's trophy to Rybakina, who nabbed the title after beating the Tunisian 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, making her the first Kazakh player to win a Grand Slam singles championship.

An avid fan of tennis, Kate explained to Sue Barker on the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, how watching the British lawn tournament every year was very much part of her childhood.

"It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful," she said.

The Duchess of Cambridge clapping the players at the 2022 Wimbledon women's final. Getty

Also spotted at the women’s final were veteran tennis player Billie Jean King, who won 39 major titles during her career, and Top Gun actor Tom Cruise. Kate and her husband Prince William, attended the premiere of Cruise's latest film Top Gun: Maverick recently, where Cruise inadvertently fell foul of royal etiquette by extending a hand to help Kate up the stairs.

Kate presents the winner's trophy to Elena Rybakina. Getty

The 2022 women’s final is not the only time Kate has worn the distinctive yellow dress. She also donned it in March when arriving in Jamaica during the 2022 platinum jubilee tour. Called the Brigitte dress, it is made from crepe, lined in silk and is offered in other colours, including pale pink.

Prince William and Kate were also at the All England Club earlier in the week to watch current world No 1, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, beat Italian player Jannik Sinner, before watching British player Cameron Norrie win against Belgium's David Goffin.

To attend the day's matches, the duchess wore a belted, pleated blue polka dot dress and white pumps by Alessandra Rich. She carried a co-ordinated white Mulberry Amberley bag and sported Finlay & Co sunglasses, In2 design pearl earrings and her green and purple Wimbledon members’ pin. Kate wore the same dress to the Big Jubilee Lunch, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Kate and Prince William watch Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon