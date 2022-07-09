Wimbledon 2022 women's final: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina bid to make history

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina have the chance to make more history at the Wimbledon women's final on Saturday.

Tunisian star Jabeur became the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam singles final after defeating her friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in their semi-final on Thursday.

Jabeur's run has inspired her fellow Tunisians and Arabs across the world, who will be tuning in to watch the final during the Islamic holiday of Eid Al Adha.

She faces Rybakina, who is the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final.

