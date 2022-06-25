Houses Prince William and Kate have called home, from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace

With three children and three homes over the past 12 years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge must be hoping their newest abode will be their last for a while.

The family will be leaving apartment 1A in the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace this summer to take up residence at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate in Berkshire.

The Cambridges are making the move to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who moved into the castle permanently in March 2020, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all reportedly attend local schools.

Here are the residences the Cambridges have called home over the years, since they married in April 2011.

Bodorgan Home Farm, Anglesey, Wales

Bodorgan Home Farm in Anglesey, North Wales, on the estate owned by Lord and Lady Meyrick. Shutterstock

The couple moved to Wales, living in Anglesey between 2010 and 2013, while Prince William served as an RAF Valley search and rescue pilot. It was also the couple’s first family home with children after they had Prince George in July 2013.

The four-bedroom farmhouse is situated on the Bodorgan Hall estate, the home of Lord and Lady Meyrick, which was completed between 1779 and 1782, although the estate itself is thought to be more than a thousand years old, and belonged to the Bishops of Bagnore during medieval times.

The estate has its own private beach and the farmhouse has views of Newborough Forest. The couple paid £750 ($919) per month in rent.

Anmer Hall, Norfolk

Anmer Hall on Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Getty Images

Following the birth of Prince George, the queen gave Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to William and Kate as a gift in 2013.

After two years of renovations, during which time the family stayed at Kensington Palace, they moved into the property.

The 10-bedroom house was built in 1802, although the surrounding lands are a designated “scheduled ancient monument” owing to the remnants of buildings from the medieval village of Anmer, in the grounds.

The hall was bought by the then-Prince of Wales (the future King Edward VII) in 1898, for his daughter, Princess Maud, and it became part of the Sandringham Estate.

After Prince William and Kate had Princess Charlotte in May 2015, the little girl was raised with Anmer as her childhood home.

Kensington Palace, London

Prince Harry, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet then- US president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016. Getty Images

After two years in Norfolk, the family moved into apartment 1A in Kensington Palace in 2017, in time for the April 2018 birth of Prince Louis.

William was raised at the palace alongside his brother, Prince Harry, in apartments eight and nine.

Previously the home of Princess Margaret, apartment 1A is made up of 20 rooms spread out over four storeys, including five reception rooms, a day and night nursery, staff bedrooms and a large walled garden.

Originally built as a two-storey Jacobean house in 1605, Kensington Palace has been a British royal family residence since the 17th century when it was purchased by King William III and Queen Mary II in 1689.

During the First World War it housed people working for Irish soldiers, and during the Second World War, was hit by an incendiary bomb during The Blitz.

Adelaide Cottage, Windsor

The family will be on the move again, this time relocating to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate in Berkshire.

The move will bring the family closer to the queen, who has made Windsor Castle her primary residence, and will mean the three children changing schools.

The four-bedroom house was built in 1831 by King William IV, who named it after his wife, Queen Adelaide.

Located on the eastern side of Windsor Castle, one of its former residents was Peter Townsend, the man Princess Margaret famously wanted to marry, but was prevented from doing so because because he had been divorced, which was considered inappropriate at the time.

According to The Sunday Times, the family may eventually make Windsor Castle their home.