Prince Harry's birthday: 37 photos to celebrate the British royal's big day

Prince Harry turns 37 today.

The British royal is thought to be celebrating his birthday with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, three months.

A tribute from the official Royal Family Instagram page was posted this morning.

An Instagram story read, "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today", with three photos of the royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted birthday wishes to Prince Harry on Instagram

His brother, Prince William, also shared his public wishes on Instagram, via the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official account.

Prince Harry, who relocated to California last year, was born on September 15, 1984.

The second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he was born at St Mary's Hospital, London, like his older brother, Prince William.

His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, turned 40 on August 4, and she celebrated by launching her 40x40 initiative. Prince Harry, who founded the Sentebale charity in 2006 and Invictus Games in 2014, is yet to announce a birthday initiative this year.

The duchess's birthday programme is designed to help mentor women around the world who are returning to the workforce. She enlisted 40 high-profile friends to offer women 40 minutes of their time.

Mentors include poet Amanda Gorman, social activist Gloria Steinem, singer Adele, fashion designer Stella McCartney, chef Jose Andres and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

To launch the initiative, she spoke to actress Melissa McCarthy, who joined the conversation in a Bridgerton-style outfit, with a cup of milky tea – a nod to Meghan's royal status.

