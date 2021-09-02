GQ Men of the Year Awards: Prince Harry makes vaccine plea at star-studded ceremony

Prince Harry used his surprise appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards to highlight the "huge disparity" in access to Covid-19 vaccines across the globe.

The British royal, 36, delivered a speech remotely from his California home at the glitzy bash, held at the Tate Modern in London on Wednesday night.

The Duke of Sussex presented an award to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, using his address to urge governments to do more to vaccinate people in less developed and less financially stable countries.

"Until every community can access the vaccine, and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk," Prince Harry said.

GQ magazine named Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Dr Catherine Green and the entire team at Oxford who developed the vaccine as its Heroes of the Year.

Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, honours the brilliant scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine live at the British GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. #GQAwards #BOSSxGQAwards https://t.co/R4C1KacLov — British GQ (@BritishGQ) September 2, 2021

"The Oxford team have done their part. They are heroes of the highest order who gave us an instrument to fight this disease. They are our nation's pride, and we are deeply indebted to their service," Prince Harry said.

The night also honoured One Night in Miami ... star Kingsley Ben-Adir, who was named Breakthrough Actor of the Year, Sir Anthony Hopkins, who was given the Legend Award, and the Icon Prize went to Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

The event, hosted by Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, drew stars including Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and James Norton to the red carpet.

Director Quentin Tarantino, who won Writer of the Year, was also in attendance, as was Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, who won Standout Performance of the Year.

The event, which last year was held virtually owing to coronavirus-related restrictions, named Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar Television Actor of the Year, WandaVision star Paul Bettany Leading Man of the Year, and Sheeran Solo Artist of the Year. Further musical accolades went to Band of the Year Wolf Alice and Breakthrough Music Artist of the Year Arlo Parks.

The fashion and lifestyle magazine gave the 2021 crown of Designer of the Year to Brunello Cucinelli, while Vivienne Westwood was awarded Game Changer of the Year.

– Additional reporting by Reuters

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000 Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

