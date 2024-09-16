Deaths due to antibiotic resistance in under-fives halved between 1990 and 2021 but increased by more than 80 per cent in people aged 70 and older. PA
Deaths due to antibiotic resistance in under-fives halved between 1990 and 2021 but increased by more than 80 per cent in people aged 70 and older. PA

Health

World will record 'more than 39 million deaths' due to antibiotic resistance by 2050

More than one million people died each year between 1990 and 2021 due to antimicrobial resistance, study by The Lancet finds

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 16, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara