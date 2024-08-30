Samples of material being collected in the Arctic Sea off the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. Photo: Dr Yannik Schneider
Future

Science

How the Arctic could unlock secrets of antibiotic resistance

Scientists have found potentially useful substances near the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard

Daniel Bardsley
August 30, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

