Parents of toddler struck down with meningitis warn others to be vigilant

The parents of a girl, aged 1, who was struck down with a severe case of meningitis have urged others to ensure their children are vaccinated against the preventable disease.

Paul and Julie McLoughlin were travelling back to the UAE after a holiday back home in the UK when their young daughter, Vienna, suddenly fell ill last year.

Doctors said the toddler had likely picked up a strain of bacterial meningitis that is uncommon in the UAE, while a vaccine against the infection is not part of routine childhood infection programmes in the country.

Meningitis is a severe bacterial infection and inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms include headache, fever, nausea and occasionally seizures, which are particularly dangerous in younger children due to their developing immune systems.

Although Vienna has made a full recovery in the months since her illness, the sudden onset of symptoms and rapid deterioration in her health shocked her parents, and led to a two-week stay in hospital and emergency treatment in an intensive care unit.

“We had been back in Dubai for just two days when the symptoms started,” said Ms McLoughlin, who works in operations at Blossoms Nursery.

“Vienna went to bed the night before really happy and then by 8am, she had a 40°C fever, was vomiting and lethargic. It came on really quickly.”

As there was no tell-tale rash that can indicate meningitis, doctors sent the family home with medication to reduce her fever.

When that failed to take effect, the family returned to hospital later that evening when a rash began to spread across her body.

Intensive care

Vienna was taken to King’s College Hospital near where the family lived in Dubai Hills, but as there is no intensive care unit there they were advised to her to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, a short drive away.

"It was a very fast deterioration from that point,” said Ms McLoughlin.

“That was the chilling moment that I knew this was really serious.

“Vienna had all the DHA approved vaccines and I wasn't actually aware that this didn't include meningitis.”

Vienna shows no long-term effects of the illness but she was lucky.

Health authorities around the world recommend parents vaccinate children against Neisseria meningitidis, the bacteria that causes meningitis, although it is not usually a mandatory component of childhood vaccination programmes.

Childhood vaccines typically cover protection against measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria tetanus, pertussis, polio, rabies, hepatitis B, rotavirus, haemophilus, influenza type B and tuberculosis, but rarely meningitis.

Some countries, such as the US, recommend all children aged 11-12 receive a meningococcal vaccine to protect against meningitis, followed by a booster at 16. Similar advice is given in Australian and UK schools.

“We were so frustrated when we learnt that this was preventable,” said Mr McLoughlin.

“We hadn’t known that she didn’t receive the vaccine as part of her routine childhood vaccines, so we quickly made the decision to vaccinate her after this experience.

"You absolutely can’t put a price on your child’s life.”

Prof Walid Abuhammour, consultant in paediatric infectious diseases at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, said meningitis can spread quickly into the brain with serious long-lasting effects if not dealt with quickly.

“Often, the timeline between the first symptom and the time when the patient enters the ICU can be less than 24 hours, which makes every hour extremely critical for healthcare professionals, and even parents,” he said.

“Meningitis can be devastating and, more importantly, in the early stages, it can be deceiving to any doctor. It can be tricky for us to spot meningitis symptoms in time.”

More than 1.2 million cases of bacterial meningitis are reported globally each year, with around 10 per cent of those dying from the infection, according to the World Health Organisation.

“Meningitis can affect all ages with a higher risk in the young children,” said Dr Nashwa Dyab, specialist in family medicine at Saudi German Hospital in Dubai.

"The most common dangerous type is bacterial meningitis and it can be fatal in a short time.

“Vaccines are considered best in protecting against common types of bacterial meningitis."

“Meningitis is a serious condition," said Dr Vishal Pawar, specialist neurologist at Aster Clinic, Discovery Gardens, Dubai.

"Early symptoms often include fever, headache and a stiff neck, making prompt medical evaluation crucial.

"Individuals with compromised immune systems, the elderly and those living in crowded settings are more vulnerable to infection.

"Vaccination and good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing, are key preventive measures. Timely diagnosis and treatment are essential for better outcomes.”