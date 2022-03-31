Saudi Arabia designates 25 people and entities over financing Yemen's Houthi rebels

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it was designating 25 people and entities over involvement in activities to facilitate the financing of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

All funds and assets of those listed will be frozen, the Saudi State Security Presidency said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.

The designated people and entities have received support from Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and were working as an international network that aims to destabilise Yemen, the statement added.

The kingdom said that the move comes as part of efforts to target terrorist organisations as well as affiliates and financiers of these organisations.

The list comprises 10 people with Indian, Somali, Syrian, Yemeni and British nationalities, and 15 companies.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting in Yemen since 2015 to help restore the internationally recognised government of President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi.

Negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the Yemen crisis continued into their second day on Thursday. The coalition announced it would begin a ceasefire in the war-torn country at 6am on Wednesday to enable political talks to take place in the kingdom. However, the rebels, who are boycotting the discussions, announced their rejection of the truce.

Twenty-million people are in need of humanitarian aid in Yemen. More than 150,000 people have been killed in the violence, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.

The toll includes fighters and 14,500 civilians, latest figures show.