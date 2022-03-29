Saudi-led coalition declares unilateral ceasefire in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen announced late on Tuesday that it will begin a unilateral ceasefire to enable political talks in the kingdom, which the Houthi rebels are boycotting.

The coalition said it would cease hostilities in the war, starting at 6am on Wednesday, seeking to an environment for talks and to start peacemaking efforts during Ramadan.

Other unilateral ceasefires over the past two years have swiftly collapsed after a lack of commitment by the Houthis.

The Iran-backed Houthis are snubbing the summit, called by the Gulf Co-operation Council, because it is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

The UN, diplomats and others had been pushing for a ceasefire to mark Ramadan, which is likely to start this weekend, depending on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The GCC, comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, began the talks on Tuesday in Riyadh. The summit is expected to continue through April 7.

On Monday the GCC Secretary General, Nayef Al Hajraf, spoke with British ambassador to Yemen Richard Oppenheim and Yemeni officials allied with its internationally recognised government.

Mr Al Hajraf discussed “efforts to stop the war and ways to achieve comprehensive peace to alleviate the human suffering witnessed by Yemeni people", according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

He attended the World Government Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

Hours later, the GCC said Mr Al Hajraf called on all sides in the war to halt fighting, while again asking the Houthis to take part in the negotiations.

The rebels, who over the weekend attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah before a Formula One race there, have called for the talks to be held in a “neutral” country.

“The Saudi regime must prove its seriousness towards peace … by responding to a ceasefire, lifting the siege and expelling foreign forces from our country,” Houthi spokesman Mohammad Abdul Salam wrote on Twitter.

“Then peace will come and it is time to talk about political solutions in a calm atmosphere away from any military or humanitarian pressure.”

Firefighters tackle a blaze at an Aramco terminal in the southern border town of Jizan after Yemen's Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of air strikes on Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's state-run media reported. All photos: SPA

But a Geneva-based rights group focused on Yemen, Sam, accused the Houthis of arresting three civil rights activists in Ibb province. The three planned to attend the Riyadh talks.

The Houthis did not respond to questions about the arrests.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, on Tuesday said Ramadan was soon and a possible prisoner swap could help to ease tensions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke late on Monday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The State Department said the two “discussed support for the UN’s proposal for a Ramadan truce in Yemen and efforts to launch a new, more inclusive and comprehensive peace process.”

The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, travelled to Riyadh to take part in the talks.

The US under President Joe Biden has pulled back from the Saudi campaign while still supplying the kingdom with air defence missiles to protect it from Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis swept into the capital, Sanaa, from their north-western stronghold in the Arab world’s poorest country.

The Houthis then pushed into exile the government of President Abdrabu Mansur Hadi, who was elected in 2012.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to try to restore Mr Hadi’s government to power. But the war stretched on, pushing Yemen to the brink of famine.

More than 150,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.

The toll includes fighters and 14,500 civilians, latest figures show.