UN pushing for Yemen truce by start of Ramadan

The UN and US have welcomed the unilateral truce announced by both sides engaged in the war in Yemen.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg and his US counterpart Tim Lenderking said the move could serve as a first step towards a comprehensive ceasefire.

Mr Grundberg, addressing a gathering of allied Yemeni factions in Riyadh on Wednesday, said he was engaging with the parties to reach this truce by the beginning of Ramadan.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis had said it would temporarily halt military operations from Wednesday after the Iran-aligned group this week declared a three-day halt to military action in Yemen.

As part of efforts to end the seven-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands and pushed millions into hunger, the initiative followed a UN call for a truce during Ramadan, which starts this week.

"Yemen needs a truce," said Mr Grundberg. "I am engaging with the parties with a sense of urgency to reach this truce by the beginning of Ramadan. The truce will ease the fuel crisis and facilitate the freedom of movement."

The two envoys have been pressing Riyadh to ease sea and air restrictions imposed by the coalition on areas held by the Houthis, who ousted the Saudi Arabia-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

They have also urged the Houthis to end an offensive in energy-producing Marib, the internationally recognised government's last stronghold in North Yemen.

Mr Lenderking said the UN proposal could serve as a first step towards a comprehensive ceasefire and a "new, more inclusive political process".

Truce to allow fuel ships to dock

Two sources familiar with the matter had said the proposal was for a temporary truce in exchange for allowing fuel ships to dock at Houthi-held Hodeidah port and a small number of commercial flights to operate from Sanaa airport, Reuters reported.

A senior US State Department official said there were "real opportunities" for progress because there was "buy in" within Yemen and from countries in the region.

"We've seen positive statements from the Houthis that they would be willing to engage," the official said.

A permanent ceasefire has proved elusive as both sides resisted compromise. The Houthis want the coalition to lift its blockade ahead of any truce talks while the alliance, which controls Yemen's seas and air space, wants a simultaneous deal.

Houthi chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam told Reuters the group had for over a month been discussing a "humanitarian truce" with Mr Grundberg and hoped "those efforts will succeed".

"On Riyadh's dialogue, we are not concerned about it nor its outcomes," he said, referring to the week-long Yemeni talks that the Houthis shunned for not being held in a "neutral" country.