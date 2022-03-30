Yemen talks in Riyadh must achieve peace, GCC says

Yemen’s political parties must engage in consultations in Riyadh to achieve peace, a top GCC official said as talks kicked off in Saudi Arabia.

Consultations between Yemen’s different factions, aimed to pave the way for peace and revive UN-led talks, are being held with support from the GCC without representatives of the Houthi rebels.

“I call on all Yemeni parties to engage in consultations to achieve peace. We welcome the GCC's initiative to host Yemeni consultations, which represent a historic opportunity,” said the GCC Secretary General, Nayef Al Hajraf.

“The situation in Yemen is a source of deep concern and Yemenis have the right to aspire to a better future,” Mr Al Hajraf said as talks began.

The success of these consultations is not an option, said the top GCC official, but is rather a reality to be achieved.

US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking called on Yemen's warring sides to come together to end the eight-year war.

“Yemenis are living in difficult conditions and the international community must reduce their suffering. I call on donor states to help civilians,” he said.

Both sides urged to halt fighting

The UN on Wednesday welcomed moves by Yemen’s warring sides to temporarily halt military operations and urged them to engage “without preconditions” with UN-led peace efforts, the spokesman for the UN secretary-general said.

“We encourage all parties to build on these positive developments, which coincide with the arrival of Ramadan,” the spokesman said.

“We further hope that this creates momentum to end all violence, advance Yemen’s political process and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, including by easing restrictions on movement of individuals and essential commodities, including fuel,” the spokesman said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthi group had said it would halt military operations as of Wednesday after the Iran-backed movement this week declared a three-day cessation of cross-border attacks and ground offensives in Yemen.

The unilateral initiatives came after a UN call for a truce during Ramadan and as Saudi Arabia hosts allied Yemeni factions in Riyadh on Wednesday for week-long consultations.