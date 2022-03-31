UAE moon-sighting committee to meet on Friday to indicate Ramadan 2022 start date

The UAE moon-sighting committee will meet on Friday evening after the maghrib prayer to indicate the start of Ramadan.

The group will convene at Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice Abdullah Al Nuaimi, along with a number of senior officials.

Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Wednesday called on all Muslims across the kingdom to sight the crescent moon of Ramadan on Friday night.

In an announcement, the court urged Muslims who sight the moon by the naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies, or report to the nearest centre that can contact a court.

The Muslim world typically looks to Saudi Arabia when it comes to deciding the days on which major religious events fall, including the start of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically either 29 or 30 days.

If the moon is observed over the kingdom on Friday, the holy month will begin the next day. If not, it will start on Sunday.

“The Sharia courts nationwide will follow up and inform the committee of any sightings, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue collecting evidence and informing the Moon-Sighting Committee with the findings,” state news agency Wam reported.

Earlier this month, the Emirates Astronomical Society said that Ramadan was set to begin on April 2.

Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal is set to be on May 2.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the society, said that the holy month was expected to last 30 days, according to Wam.

