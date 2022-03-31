Limit iftar and suhoor to families to curb Covid-19 this Ramadan, Abu Dhabi advises

Abu Dhabi has advised people to limit traditional activities such as iftar and suhoor to family members who live in the same house when possible this Ramadan.

The emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee on Thursday announced a series of rules and guidelines to limit the spread of Covid-19 as the holy month approaches.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with @DoHSocial and @adphc_ae, has approved precautionary measures for the Holy Month of Ramadan, covering religious and social activities, to protect public health and the safety of all community members. pic.twitter.com/rJixMa5Pl6 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) March 31, 2022

They also reminded people in the emirate of the following rules:

1) Masks remains remain mandatory in all indoor places.

2) Only licensed entities are allowed to have Ramadan tents.

3) Observe social distancing.

Authorities also urged people to use electronic payments where possible and to continue to sanitise their hands.

The announcement follows the fortnightly Government Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, during which UAE authorities announced eased rules for worshippers.

Prayer times have returned to normal, daily mosque lessons and lectures can resume and drinking water can be distributed to worshippers once it is bottled, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.

The taraweeh prayers — night prayers performed during Ramadan — can be held in mosques again and during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards.

