Ramadan 2022: UAE relaxes Covid rules for worshippers

The UAE has relaxed a series of Covid-19 rules for worshippers ahead of Ramadan.

Prayer times have returned to normal, daily mosque lessons and lectures can resume, and drinking water can be distributed to worshippers once it is bottled, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema) said on Wednesday.

Taraweeh prayers — night prayers said during Ramadan — can now be held in mosques again and during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards at mosques.

Copies of the Quran can now be provided in mosques again once they are sterilised.

Ncema also said worshippers can pray in a straight line again rather than in the X format introduced during the pandemic, meaning more can attend the mosque.

Certain rules remain, however, such as mandatory wearing of masks indoors and physical distancing of one metre.

Ncema said it will continually monitor the situation and it reserves the right to make changes but it marks the first time since 2020 — when the pandemic swept through the world — that worshippers can enjoy a regular Ramadan.

During the pandemic, the gap between the call to prayer and the prayer was around 5 to 10 minutes to prevent gatherings so the return to regular times means a degree of normality has resumed.

It also comes as the UAE cautiously emerges from the pandemic with Covid-19 cases declining.

The UAE reported 288 new cases on Wednesday, while the number of active cases in the country has dropped to 21,813.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and the overall toll is 2,302.

The UAE has carried out more than 147 million tests since the pandemic began.

Mass Covid-19 screening and an extensive vaccination campaign have helped the UAE to bring down infection rates and limit the spread of the virus.

Nearly 24.5 million vaccine doses have been administered and 97.1 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

