Ramadan 2022 starts in UAE on Saturday

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Saturday, authorities announced on Friday.

The moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and confirmed the presence of the crescent moon, state news agency Wam reported.

Saudi Arabia earlier said it had spotted the crescent moon after the maghrib prayer.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically either 29 or 30 days.

Ramadan is observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims around the world and is believed to be the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam and is mandatory for all Muslims who are in good health.

Earlier this month, the Emirates Astronomical Society said that Ramadan was set to begin on April 2.

Eid Al Fitr and the first of Shawwal is set to be on May 2 but will be confirmed closer to the time.

Preparations for Ramadan 2022 - in pictures