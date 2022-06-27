Egyptian president arrives in Oman for tour that includes visit to Bahrain

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Oman for a two-nation Gulf tour that starts in the eastern Gulf state and ends in Bahrain, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady has said.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik greeted President Sisi at the Royal Airport, Oman News Agency announced. The two leaders then watched a march by the Royal Guard of Oman as their military band played the Egyptian national anthem, which was followed by a field gun salute.

The tour reflects the “special nature” of Cairo's relations with Gulf Arab nations and the level of co-operation with Bahrain and Oman, he said.

Mr Rady also said that Mr Sisi's talks in Muscat and Manama will review contemporary regional and international issues, as well as crises that demand “the unity of efforts to safeguard Arab national security”.

The talks will also focus on efforts to counter any interference in the internal affairs of Arab states that is intended to undermine their security.

The Egyptian leader's tour follows a flurry of diplomatic activity over the past week, during which he met the kings of Bahrain and Jordan, as well as the Saudi crown prince.

On Sunday, he met Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, in Cairo.

The trip to Oman and Bahrain also comes before the start of a meeting in Saudi Arabia next month between US President Joe Biden, GCC leaders, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi and Mr El Sisi.