Alserkal Avenue hosts Mind, Pody & Soul in Dubai - in pictures
The 'holisitic wellbeing experience' sponsored by laundry product Ariel Pods included sound therapy sessions and live art workshops
Updated: June 20, 2021 05:13 PM