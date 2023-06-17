Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has arrived in Tehran on Saturday, according to Saudi and Iranian state media reports.

Prince Faisal is set to meet Iranian officials during his visit, and is expected to review measures to reopen the kingdom's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume bilateral relations following a Chinese-brokered deal in March, when Prince Faisal met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

READ MORE Timeline of Saudi-Iran relations from 1979 to 2023

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran released a joint statement in Beijing after the signing, announcing that Tehran and Riyadh had agreed to re-establish ties and resume diplomatic relations.

“The two sides emphasised the importance of following up on the implementation of the Beijing Agreement and its activation in a way that expands mutual trust and the fields of co-operation and helps create security, stability and prosperity in the region,” the joint statement said.

Iran's Finance Minister Ehsan Khandozi visited the kingdom in May, marking the first official visit by an official from Tehran since both countries agreed to resume bilateral relations.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is flanked by Saudi Minister of State and national security adviser Musaed bin Al Aiban, left, and Iranian Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, in Beijing, in March. Reuters

Earlier this month, Iran reopened its diplomatic missions in Riyadh and its consulate services in Jeddah restoring bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia after a seven-year rift.

The reopening reinstated economic agreements signed more than 20 years ago between the two countries.

Last month Iran appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, who was previously assistant foreign minister and had served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait.

Ties between the two countries were severed in 2016, after the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad were attacked by protesters.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume flights and issue visas for citizens.

Earlier this year, Prince Faisal indicated the kingdom was looking to resolve differences with Iran. He said recent economic developments in the Gulf were a strong signal to Iran "and others in the region that there is a pathway beyond traditional arguments and disputes towards joint prosperity".

“We have never considered Saudi Arabia as our enemy,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

The Arab League summit hosted by Saudi Arabia brought Syria back into the diplomatic fold, in a move signifying unity and bolstering ties with Arab states.