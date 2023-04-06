Timeline of Saudi-Iran relations from 1979 to 2023

Before 1979: Although the two states established ties in 1929, relations were strained over doctrinal differences between Sunni and Shiite interpretations of Islam, Iran’s recognition of Israel and other matters.

1979: The Islamic Revolution in Iran transformed the monarchy into a theocratic republic, which further caused tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia as the new leadership in Tehran openly criticised the kingdom and its ruling family.

1980s: With Saudi Arabia publicly supporting Baghdad in the devastating Iran-Iraq war, the relationship reached its nadir but the countries kept official channels open.

1987: With relations strained, on July 31 Iranian-led demonstrators fought with Saudi security forces during the Hajj pilgrimage leaving about 400 protesters, mostly Iranians, dead. In response, angry crowds ransacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran, leading Riyadh to dramatically cut the number of Iranians permitted to undertake the pilgrimage and then sever ties fully in April 1988. Iran officially boycotted Hajj for three years and relations were not restored for several years.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian with Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. AFP

1989: Towards the end of the Iran-Iraq war, King Fahd urged Iraq to accept the UN Security Council resolution to impose a ceasefire and in 1989, Iranian President Hashemi Rafsanjani announced that indirect talks were being held with Riyadh to improve relations.

1991: Iran and Saudi Arabia condemned Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait — helping improve relations, which were officially restored in 1991. Saudi authorities allowed 115,000 Iranians to undertake Hajj that year — far more than when ties were severed — and invited 5,000 relatives of those killed in the 1987 clashes.

Saudi Arabia welcomed the US-led coalition to push back Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, while Iran remained neutral in the Gulf War.

1996: On June 23, a massive truck bomb exploded outside the US military barracks in Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, killing 19 soldiers and wounding hundreds. The US blamed Iran, however, Saudi Arabia did not openly do so.

1997: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Abdullah and Foreign Minister Saud Al Faisal attended the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation helping improve relations and paving the way for further delegations to visit Tehran.

1998: Iranian President Mohammad Khatami visited Saudi Arabia, marking the first presidential-level visit between the two countries.

1999: Spurred by Opec co-operation, ties improved further under Mr Khatami, who again visited Saudi Arabia and stayed five days, with the sides discussing economic, security and cultural matters. The meetings helped pave the way for the 2001 Saudi-Iranian security agreement. King Fahd urged other Gulf states to improve relations with Iran and said it was in the interest of the region that ties were strong.

2011: The US accused Iran of trying to assassinate then-US envoy and later foreign minister Adel Al Jubeir while he was living in the US.

2011: Iran and Saudi Arabia backed different sides in Syria’s growing civil war and in various movements that formed the Arab uprisings.

2012: In response to international sanctions on Iran over nuclear enrichment, the kingdom offered to offset lost oil supplies by increasing output.

2015: When two Iranian teenage pilgrims undertaking Hajj accused Saudi police of sexual harassment, 80 Iranian MPs presented a bill to the government demanding action and hundreds demonstrated in Iran. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Saud Al Faisal told his Iranian counterpart that the government would take action and the Interior Ministry announced the accused had been fired and referred to court for investigation.

2015: A stampede during the Hajj pilgrimage led to the deaths of hundreds of worshippers and left hundreds more injured. Many of those hurt were Iranian. Iranian leaders accused the Saudi government of being responsible, while Saudi officials called for a ban on Iranians in response.

2015: With the Houthi coup and the takeover of much of Yemen, Saudi Arabia intervened at the request of the internationally recognised government. Saudi Arabia and others accused Iran of supporting the Houthis and supplying rockets and arms. As the war deepened, Houthis carried out attacks on Saudi border points and regularly fired rockets and drones at the kingdom.

2016: Iran boycotted the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah following the deadly stampede the previous year and tensions flared over the allocation of Hajj quotas.

2016: Saudi Arabia executed Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nmr after he was convicted of seeking foreign meddling in the kingdom and attempting to take up arms against the state. The execution sparked mass protests in Iran and the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran, leading Riyadh to cut ties with the country.

2018: When the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Saudi Arabia welcomed the decision to withdraw while Iran criticised it.

2019: Yemen's Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Saudi oil facilities that caused major damage and threaten global supplies. Some experts questioned the Houthis' capabilities and suggested that Iran had carried out the attack. The incident led to heightened tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

2021: Iran and Saudi Arabia held their first direct talks since the rupture caused by the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nmr. Hosted by Baghdad, neither country confirmed the talks, which were reported to have focused on the conflict in Yemen and the political and financial crisis in Lebanon. Four rounds would be held between April and September.

Tehran later said it “welcomed dialogue” with Riyadh but did not confirm that direct talks had occurred. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Oman amid reports that Muscat was seeking to host Saudi-Iranian talks too.

2022: Iran pulled out of talks ahead of a planned fifth round without giving a reason, a day after mass executions in Saudi Arabia that activists said included 41 Shiites. Iraq's then-caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi attempted to restart the dialogue with a visit to Saudi Arabia and then Iran, but there is no subsequent news of further negotiations. His successor, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, visited Iran and was reported to have raised the issue of resuming talks with Saudi Arabia.

2023: Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in Beijing that they would fully restore diplomatic relations within two months, following talks in China's capital that began on March 6. Weeks later, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to resume flights at the first meeting between the kingdom's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in China since the announcement of resuming ties.