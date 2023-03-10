Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume relations after tensions

Saudi Arabia and Iran have reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations, both nations announced in a joint statement with China on Friday.

They will reopen embassies and consulates within the next two months. Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers will meet to begin arranging the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to strengthen the renewed relations.

They also agreed to reactivate a 2001 security co-operation agreement and 1998 deals on the economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia pledges to mediate in Russia-Ukraine war during Moscow visit

Saudi and Iranian delegations hashed out the deal over the past week in Beijing.

"As a result of the talks, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies ... within two months," Iran's state news agency Irna reported.

The two sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to China for hosting and sponsoring the talks and their efforts to make them a success.

The US is aware of the reports of the deal and “welcomes any effort to end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East,” a White House National Security Council Spokesperson said.

De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Oman has welcomed the trilateral statement on the resumption of diplomatic ties.

The three countries have thanked Oman and Iraq for hosting talks in 2021 and 2022.

The kingdom broke off ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia days earlier had executed a prominent Shiite cleric, triggering the demonstrations.

In January, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Iran’s nuclear research had created a “very dangerous” situation in the region. He made the remarks at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

International efforts led by the US, EU, Russia and China to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — which would see UN inspectors monitor Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for relaxing trade sanctions — have largely broken down.

"If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal said in an on-stage interview.