Saudi and Iranian foreign ministers meet in China

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in China on Thursday in a vital step towards the restoration of diplomatic ties.

The kingdom's official state television broadcasted a brief video on Twitter of the meeting in Beijing showing the leaders greeting each other with a handshake before sitting down side-by-side.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the deal brokered by China last month, designed to reconcile relations between both sides.

فيديو | موفد #الإخبارية إلى بكين عبد الله الرويس: لقاء يجمع وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان ووزير الخارجية الإيراني حسين أمير عبد اللهيان pic.twitter.com/rz80Vz7VAB — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 6, 2023

The meeting comes as Iran confirmed it had accepted an invitation for President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh.

It remains unclear when the visit will take place.

In 2016, Riyadh severed ties with Tehran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran following the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in the kingdom. It was only one of many issues between the long-standing rivals.

Under the Beijing-brokered deal, Saudi Arabia and Iran are to reopen their embassies and consulates within the next two months.

Since April 2021, the two sides have held five rounds of negotiations in Baghdad.