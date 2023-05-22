Iran names Alireza Enayati as ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, almost two months after the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations.

Previously, he served as the head of the Gulf Bureau at the Iranian foreign ministry and as ambassador to Kuwait.

Iran and Saudi Arabia cut ties seven years ago but re-established diplomatic relations through a China-mediated dialogue last month.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian at least once since the re-establishment of ties.

Saudi Arabia's Economy Minister also met his Iranian counterpart Ehsan Khandouzi in Jeddah recently to discuss resuming economic ties.